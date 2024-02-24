Tennessee bill would require defendants convicted of killing a parent to pay victims’ children

Tennessee lawmakers proposed legislation that would require defendants convicted of certain violent crimes that killed a parent to pay the victim’s children until the children become adults.

SB2878/HB2960 is sponsored by Sen. Sara Kyle and Rep. G.A. Hardaway, both Democrats, in their respective chambers.

The legislation would create a new financial penalty for those convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular homicide.

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR SIGNS LAW ALLOWING PUBLIC OFFICIALS TO DECLINE TO PERFORM MARRIAGES THEY DISAGREE WITH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If a defendant is convicted of one of those charges and their victim has children, they would be ordered to “pay restitution in the form of child maintenance to each of the victim’s children until each child reaches eighteen (18) years of age and has graduated from high school or the class of which the child is a member.”

The bill would take effect in July if it is approved.