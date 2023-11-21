Tennessee Supreme Court justice announces retirement

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Roger Page announced Monday his intent to retire on Aug. 31, 2024.Page, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, began serving on the Volunteer State’s high court in 2016.“The Tennessee judiciary is truly a family, and I have been fortunate to walk this path with my great friends in the judiciary,” a statement from Page read. “I will miss all of them and treasure their friendship.”

In a statement from Tennessee’s court system, the 68-year-old said his time as a judge has been humbling, inspiring and the honor of a lifetime. He was first appointed to the high court by former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam in 2016. His last day will be Aug. 31.

The decision will give Republican Gov. Bill Lee a chance to appoint his third justice on the five-member court. The five current justices were all appointed by Republican governors.

Page has spent more than 25 years as a judge at the trial court, intermediate appellate and Tennessee Supreme Court levels. Haslam appointed him to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals in 2011 before picking Page for the state Supreme Court about five years later. Page served as the chief justice from 2021 to 2023.

During his tenure, Page helped secure funding for electronic filing for the court system, advocated for access to pro bono services and promoted livestreaming of appellate arguments, according to the statement.

Page grew up on a farm in the Mifflin area of West Tennessee. Before his legal career, he worked as a chief pharmacist and assistant store manager for Walgreens.

“If I hurry, I might have time for one more career,” Page said.

He praised the work done by Tennessee’s judiciary system during the pandemic, including advances in technology.

“It has been incredibly gratifying to watch the start of an evolution across the judiciary,” Page said. “I look forward to following those changes and to catching up with my judicial family in between trips I have been planning for years, watching my grandkids play sports, and spending time with my wonderful wife.”

In Tennessee, the governor’s picks for Supreme Court must also be confirmed by state lawmakers. Republicans have supermajority control in both legislative chambers. Additionally, Supreme Court justices face “yes-no” retention elections every eight years. Voters retained Page and the other four justices at the time during the 2022 election.