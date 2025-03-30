Tesla hypocrisy: Dems continue investing in Elon Musk company despite painting him as villain

As the spate of violent attacks, vandalism and doxxings against Tesla owners and workers continues, some Democrats continue to invest in the company despite their party villainizing Elon Musk as corrupt and a “Nazi.”

In the last several weeks, a Tesla dealership in Las Vegas was firebombed, a man rammed a four-wheeler into multiple Teslas in Texarkana, Tesla vehicles across the country have been keyed, and a website called “DOGEQUEST” has been set up to dox Tesla owners, seeming to encourage violence against everyday Americans.

Democrats have largely ignored these attacks and continued to hit Musk with personal attacks such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., calling him “sympathetic to Nazis” and “one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met.”

Despite their rhetoric, some Democrats are investors in the company currently bearing the brunt of the Musk hatred. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., have all purchased Tesla shares since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

As of March 2025, several other House Democrats, including Reps. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Dwight Evans, D-Pa., also remain invested in Tesla.

One month into the new Trump administration, Cisneros went on Forbes Breaking News to slam Musk and President Donald Trump, calling the first month of the administration “atrocious” and saying that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is “causing destruction.”

He also slammed Musk personally, saying, “He basically bought himself the presidency of the United States” and “I have no doubt he is the one calling the shots.”

Just days later, however, Cisneros purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of Tesla stock as the company faced a protracted decline in value, likely due to Musk’s sudden wane in popularity.

On Feb. 11, Gottheimer issued a statement in which he went full scorched earth on Musk, saying, “the risks to Americans’ privacy and financial security from Musk’s unchecked access are not only unacceptable, but also outright dangerous.”

“My constituents are deeply concerned about Elon Musk having unrestricted access to their Social Security numbers, tax refunds, health, and bank account information,” said Gottheimer, adding, “To be clear: No one elected Elon Musk or entrusted him with keeping sensitive data from falling into the hands of our adversaries.”

Around the same time, however, Gottheimer disclosed he purchased up to $45,000 in Tesla stock.

This month, as anti-Musk rhetoric and attacks began bursting into literal flames, Gonzalez, who said “DOGE’s action is incredibly concerning,” purchased between $65,000 and $150,000 worth of Tesla stock.

As Musk and his brands continue to take hits, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt came to his defense, saying last week that “the Democrats used to be the greatest cheerleaders for electric vehicles and for Tesla the company until Elon Musk decided to support and vote for Donald Trump.”

“It is getting dangerous, and the White House wholeheartedly condemns it, and we applaud Attorney General Pam Bondi for investigating these acts as domestic terrorism because that is what they are,” said Leavitt. “It’s very clear that the Democrat Party no longer stands for anything; they only stand against Donald Trump, even if it means contradicting themselves.”