Texas lawmaker calls for AG Ken Paxton impeachment inquiry to be reopened

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Texas state senator wants to reopen the impeachment case against state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

State Sen. Drew Springer, a Republican from Muenster, urged his colleagues in the Texas Senate to take a second look at impeachment charges against Paxton after the attorney general said he would not contest allegations in a whistleblower lawsuit.

“He cannot admit guilt while claiming innocence,” Springer wrote on X. “I urge the Lt. Gov & my Senate colleagues to consider reopening Paxton’s impeachment. Paxton has not only admitted to violating the articles of impeachment, but he is exposing Texas taxpayers to a settlement of WELL OVER $3.3M. Texans deserve the truth!”

Paxton was acquitted in September of all impeachment articles filed against him for corruption and unfitness for office. He had faced accusations that he misused his political power to help real estate developer Nate Paul — allegations that stemmed from a lawsuit filed by four former employees who reported him to the FBI.

TEXAS AG PAXTON ACQUITTED ON ALL IMPEACHMENT CHARGES: ‘THE TRUTH PREVAILED’

The whistleblowers — Blake Brickman, Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley and David Maxwell — claimed that they were unjustly terminated for reporting Paxton.

Springer voted for Paxton’s acquittal on 16 impeachment charges at trial in September. However, he now says that “recent developments have made me question whether AG Paxton and his legal team misled the Senate.”

TRUMP WEIGHS IN ON TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON IMPEACHMENT TRIAL, ARGUES ‘ESTABLISHMENT RINOS’ WANT TO ‘UNDO’ ELECTION

What happened? Last week, the Office of the Attorney General said in a court filing it could “obtain a verdict in this case in its favor,” but instead moved to settle the lawsuit to “stop the self-aggrandizing political weaponization of our State’s courts by rogue employees who have what seems to be a monomaniacal goal to undermine the will of the voters,” FOX 7 Austin reported.

“Doing so precludes further unwarranted expense to the people of the State of Texas as well as the disruption to the State’s principal law enforcement arm — the time and personnel of which are more appropriately dedicated to the business of the State of Texas and not the personal, political agenda of four rogue, former employees,” the filing states.

EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR DETAILS SURFACE IN HISTORIC IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON

In the filing, Paxton stated, “OAG hereby elects not to contest any issue of fact in this case, as to the claim or damages.”

Springer argues this amounts to an admission of guilt that should be reviewed by the legislature.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“While AG Paxton claims this decision is not an admission of guilt, the fact of the matter is it is an admission of guilt. He can’t accept the whistleblower’s claims against him while touting that he’s innocent against those very claims,” Springer said.

The Office of the Attorney General did not immediately respond to a request for comment.