Texas lawmakers press for ‘political rhetoric’ to be part of probe into Trump assassination attempt

FIRST ON FOX: Over two dozen Texas lawmakers are calling for the House Oversight Committee to look into “political rhetoric” used against former President Trump in their investigation into the assassination attempt that nearly took his life.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability launched an investigation into the assassination attempt after the former president was shot in the ear at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania on Saturday.

State Rep. Ellen Troxclair, R-Texas, spearheaded a letter to the committee and Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., Wednesday, requesting they also look into “grotesque depictions of President Trump and the tens of millions of fellow Americans that support him as ‘enemies’ or ‘threats to democracy’ ahead of the assassination attempt.”

“Americans deserve answers,” the lawmakers wrote, first thanking the committee for opening an investigation into the deadly incident. “At minimum, we need to understand how the attempted assassination was able to occur and what will be done to ensure it does not happen again.”

The Republicans then called on Congress to “include within its hearing an examination of the political rhetoric used during this current presidential campaign and how it has contributed to a rising threat of political violence.”

“While we are blessed to live in a country where we have a constitutional right to free speech, this constant flammable rhetoric has a tangible detrimental impact on our country,” the letter read. “The Oversight Committee is now uniquely situated to raise attention to the effect this has on the American people and to lead us back to a place of honest political discussion focused on policy positions.”

Troxclair, of Texas House District 19, was joined by 26 other Texas state representatives and 2024 nominees in the letter.

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Trump’s recently announced 2024 running mate, used the assassination attempt to point the finger of blame at President Biden.

“The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination,” Vance posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the Trump rally shooting.

The Oversight Committee plans to hold a hearing on the assassination attempt on June 22.