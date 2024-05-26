Texas state senator criticizes Abbott as ‘piece of s–t’ for not publicly mentioning Uvalde shooting

A Texas state senator called out Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for failing to publicly acknowledge the two-year anniversary of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Friday was the two-year anniversary since the shooting at Robb Elementary School, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

The shooting was not mentioned in the governor’s social media accounts or his office’s press releases.

State Sen. RolandGutierrez, a Democrat representing Uvalde, sounded off Saturday morning over the governor’s failure to mention that tragic day.

“Not once did @GregAbbott_TX mention Uvalde yesterday,” Gutierrez wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The second anniversary of the worst school shooting in Texas history and the governor doesn’t say a word about it. What a piece of s–t.”

After the gunman entered the school on May 24, 2022, law enforcement waited more than an hour to confront and kill the suspect.

The victims’ family members recently filed a lawsuit against state law enforcement over the failed response to the shooting, according to Fox 4. The lawsuit claims troopers did not follow their training by waiting before confronting the shooter.

A Justice Department report also said victims’ lives could have been saved if the response had not been delayed.

A criminal investigation into the law enforcement response remains underway. Some law enforcement officials have been called to testify in front of a grand jury in Uvalde County.

Since the shooting, Texas under Abbott has put safety measures in place, including laws requiring every school district to have an armed guard on each campus.