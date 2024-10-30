‘That’s a lie’: Georgia’s top elections official blasts Harris for attacking state voter law

Georgia’s top elections official is accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of lying about the state’s voter security laws.

Without naming Harris, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger took aim at her comments during a campaign speech in Michigan earlier this week.

“Frustratingly, recently, a candidate repeated that lie that we will lock up people that give water to voters waiting in line to vote,” Raffensperger said. “That’s a lie, because we don’t have any lines in Georgia. It’s just cheap politics.”

He also took aim at Democrats’ overall criticism of Georgia’s voter security laws, “We have worked tirelessly to prepare for this election by adding early voting days and investing in infrastructure, creating more security and more voter convenience…only to be rewarded with the lies about ‘Jim Crow 2.0.”

Harris has not referred to the Georgia laws as “Jim Crow 2.0,” but she has criticized the state’s limits on handing out food and water in voter lines.

Harris said in Ann Arbor on Monday night, “I was just in Georgia. You know they passed a law that makes it illegal to give people food and water for standing in line to vote?”

“The hypocrisy abounds. Whatever happened to ‘love thy neighbor,’ right?” she added as the supportive crowd jeered.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for a response to Raffensperger.

The remark also got pushback from Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who mocked Harris’ short-lived 2020 presidential bid.

“Sounds like Kamala Harris just can’t handle the truth,” Kemp wrote on X on Tuesday. “We made it easier to vote and harder to cheat in Georgia. As a result, more than 3 million Georgians have already voted — that’s 3 million more votes than the Vice President got in the 2024 primaries.”

Georgia officials moved to implement several new voting laws after the 2020 race put the Peach State under a microscope.

Among them was limiting the number of ballot drop boxes – which were not used in Georgia before 2020 – and restricting political groups from giving food and water to voters waiting in line on Election Day within a certain distance from their polling place.

Georgia also installed new ID requirements for absentee ballots.

Democratic organizations and civil rights groups accused Republican officials of restricting voter access with the measures.

But Raffensperger and other Republicans have pushed back on those attacks, particularly in the wake of record-setting voter turnout in Georgia since early voting got underway on Oct. 15.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 45% of active Georgia voters have cast pre-Election Day ballots.

Meanwhile, Raffensperger cautioned both candidates to accept a loss “gracefully,” comparing it to his grandson losing his recent baseball playoff game.

“As soon as they came up short, and they lost, I know that they were disappointed. But what they did, because both teams were good sportsmen, they lined up, and they did that passing of shaking each other’s hand and said, ‘Congratulations, good game,’” he said.

“As a grandparent, I’m proud to see that. But just as an American, I think that’s wonderful, because I think that’s what America is – is gracefully accepting your wins, but also gracefully accepting your losses.”

He vowed, “I will hold both parties accountable to you, the voters of Georgia.”

