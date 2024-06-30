The Democrats’ social media account attempts to spin Biden’s debate debacle: ‘Did we watch the same debate?’

The Democrats’ social media account got roasted in the comment section after asserting President Biden won Thursday night’s presidential debate.

“The winner of tonight’s debate,” The Democrats declared in a X post Thursday night following the first presidential debate. The post included an image — notably not from the debate — of a grinning President Biden wearing his signature aviator sunglasses.

Voters quickly took to the comment section, sharply criticizing the social media post.

“Did you watch the same debate as I did?” one person wrote.

“Your entire party is out of touch with reality,” another wrote. “When CNN calls Biden’s performance abysmal you know something is wildly wrong with Biden’s performance.”

“You lose all credibility when you lie to people,” another wrote.

“Funny, I am pleased you still have your sense of humor,” one person wrote.

Others called out the account for “gaslighting” voters.

“This gaslighting won’t work,” one person wrote.

“You guys are seriously gaslighting a lot of people into turning to Trump,” another wrote.

Following the debate, Democrats and liberal media figures were in reported “panic” after Biden’s performance.

The optics led to a full-on meltdown in Democrat-friendly media, with journalists at various outlets reporting on dozens of Democratic Party officials who said the 81-year-old Biden should consider refusing his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

Biden gave no indication he would step down at his first rally following the debate Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina, insisting he is capable of beating Trump.

“I can do this job, because, quite frankly, the stakes are too high,” Biden energetically said. “Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this nation.”

President Biden also addressed his stumbling performance, saying, “I don’t debate as well as I used to.”

“I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done,” he told a roaring crowd that chanted “Four more years.”

Biden has about four more months and a second debate — to be hosted by ABC News Sept. 10 — to make his case against Trump before Americans head to the polls in November.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Biden’s campaign for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

