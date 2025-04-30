The ‘F-word’: Schumer says Trump’s first 100 days can be distilled to single utterance

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and dozens of his bicameral colleagues addressed reporters on the Capitol steps Wednesday, blasting President Donald Trump’s first 100 days.

Schumer, flanked by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and others, said Trump failed the nation predominantly via his tariff agenda and purportedly cozying up with “dictators.”

“Donald Trump’s first 100 days can be defined by one big F-word: failure,” Schumer said.

“Failure on the economy, failure on lowering costs, failure on tariffs, failure on foreign policy, failure on preserving democracy, failure on helping middle-class families.”

“Today’s new economic news showed that Donald Trump is running the American economy the way he ran his family business into the ground,” claimed Schumer, who grew up in Brooklyn, where Trump’s father’s real estate empire was based.

Schumer claimed Trump turned nations against the U.S. and drove them into China’s arms, saying former economic allies now see China as a better partner in that regard.

The Democratic leader later called Trump a “would-be dictator” and claimed he wants to be “king” of America.

“[W]e Democrats … around the country will fight him at every turn,” Schumer said.

Later, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., rose to the podium to cries of “preach-preach-preach” from fellow Democrats. Warnock is the pastor at Martin Luther King Jr.’s church in Atlanta.

“We are witnessing an all-out assault on our Constitution, an all-out assault on our norms and our values, an assault on the pocketbooks of ordinary people,” Warnock said.

“But, in a real sense, an assault on the spirit of the American people. They are trying to convince us that our neighbors are our enemies. We should know better than that by now, and we do.”

Clark also lambasted the GOP, claiming congressional Republicans are “choosing their careers … over that of their constituents.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Senate GOP leadership for comment.