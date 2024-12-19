The history of White House Christmas trees, including Theodore Roosevelt’s ‘ban’ of the holiday tradition

Presidents past and present have displayed breathtaking Christmas trees at the White House.

Former President Benjamin Harrison is credited by the White House Historical Association as the first to display a Christmas tree in the White House, having placed one in the Second Floor Oval Room in 1889.

That first known Christmas tree to be displayed in the White House was adorned with candles for Harrison’s grandchildren, according to the White House Historical Association.

It is believed that when Theodore Roosevelt took office in 1901, the Christmas tree tradition was absent throughout his presidency. The answers to whether the Christmas tree was “banned” during this time, and why, are not explicitly clear.

According to History.com, Roosevelt “banned the Christmas tree from the White House,” with “environmental reasons” possibly to blame.

The National Christmas Tree Association echoed a similar idea, noting on their website that in 1901, Roosevelt tried to stop the practice of having Christmas trees in homes because of concern about the destruction of forests.

According to the Forest History Society, the tradition of a Christmas tree at the White House was one not established until the 1920s, with presidents prior to Roosevelt making a decision to have a tree and others choosing not to.

During the early days of the Christmas tree, it was mainly those families with young children who chose to display and decorate one in their homes, according to the source.

The White House Historical Association described the alleged Roosevelt ban on Christmas trees at the White House as a “myth,” with little evidence to support the claim other than the simple fact that the family chose not to put up a tree.

The Roosevelt’s did celebrate Christmas with many popular traditions like gift exchanges, attending church service and enjoying a lovely meal as a family, but chose not to put up a tree, according to the source.

Though, in 1902, young Archibald “Archie” Roosevelt, the president’s son, sneakily put a miniature tree in a closet of the White House that he decorated and proudly presented to his family.

After that, according to the White House Association, the president allowed the tradition to continue.

Many researchers have provided the reason for Roosevelt not having a large tree on display during his presidency as one connected to his conservationism, but according to the White House Association, it was because the Christmas tree tradition was simply one not practiced by the family.

It was several years later, in 1912, when the very first Christmas tree was put up on display in the Blue Room by former President William H. Taft’s children, according to the source, as a means to surprise their parents when they returned from being away.

It was during former President Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency when the Christmas tree found a home in the Blue Room consistently by first lady Mamie Eisenhower. This was continued by first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, according to the White House Association.

Kennedy was also responsible for the tradition still held today of decorating the Blue Room tree with a theme, which she began in 1961.

The initial Christmas tree theme chosen by Kennedy was the “Nutcracker Suite” ballet. The 2024 White House theme chosen by first lady Jill Biden was a “Season of Peace and Light,” according to WhiteHouse.gov.

Another modern tradition that has withstood the test of time is the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which was started in 1923 by former President Calvin Coolidge.

The tree lit in 1923 was a 48-foot Balsam fir, according to the National Christmas Tree Lighting website.

Beginning in 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association has provided a Christmas tree to be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

The 2024 White House tree came from the family-owned and operated Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm in Newland, North Carolina.