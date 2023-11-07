The importance of voting on November 7, 2023

As voters head to the polls in key races in multiple states on Tuesday, it is crucial to know the importance of casting a ballot on Election Day despite this one not taking place in a presidential election year.

One of the main reasons voters in Mississippi, Kentucky and Virginia should show up to the polls is that every one of the races is well within the grasp of either party to win, so turnout is crucial for each side making their case as to why they are the best choice for your vote.

In Kentucky, voters will determine whether to re-elect incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear to another term, or to replace him with the commonwealth’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. Beshear remains one of the most popular governors in the country but has expressed support for the Biden administration, while Cameron has leaned heavily on former President Trump’s endorsement.

DEMOCRAT GOV. ANDY BESHEAR SAYS KENTUCKY GOVERNOR RACE ‘HAS NOTHING TO DO’ WITH BIDEN AS VOTERS HEAD TO POLLS

Voters in Mississippi will have a similar choice as Democrat Brandon Presley, the second cousin of famed rock-n-roll legend Elvis Presley, seeks to oust incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who is also backed by Trump. Reeves won the governorship by just over 5% in 2019, but Democrats have poured large amounts of money into the race and see it as a potential flip opportunity.

Virginia’s voters must decide which party they want representing them in both houses of the state legislature, the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democrat-controlled Senate both have narrow majorities.

Kentucky polls close at 6:00 p.m. local time while polls in Virginia and Mississippi close at 7:00 p.m. local time.

