These GOP lawmakers endorse Trump in his 2024 run for POTUS

Over the course of a few months, former President Donald Trump has secured wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada during the first contests of the 2024 presidential nomination calendar.

“We want to thank the great people of Iowa,” he said in a caucus victory speech in Des Moines. The former president stood at 51% of the ballots and captured the majority of the votes on caucus night.

Following his victory in New Hampshire, Trump told Fox News’ Brooke Singman, “I’m very honored by the result.”

Many GOP lawmakers are standing in support of Trump as he runs in the 2024 election against his Republican and Democrat opponents, including President Biden and GOP hopeful Nikki Haley.

Here are just a few of the politicians who have endorsed Trump as the GOP 2024 presidential nominee.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

“We need, you see, we need a president who doesn’t see Black or White. We need a president who sees Americans as one American family,” Scott said at a rally in January in Concord, New Hampshire. “And that’s why I came to the very warm state of New Hampshire to endorse the next president of these United States, President Donald Trump.”

Scott, a former GOP presidential candidate in the 2024 race, ended his own campaign for the White House in November.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

“This is America’s time for choosing,” DeSantis said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “We can choose to allow a border invasion, or we can choose to stop it. We can choose reckless borrowing and spending, or we can choose to limit government and lower inflation. We can choose political indoctrination, or we can choose classical education.”

After suspending his own presidential campaign last month, DeSantis added, “It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance.”

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of [Dr.] Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis continued. “I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear.”

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

“It’s time for Republicans to unite around President Donald Trump and make Joe Biden a one-term president,” Fischer said in a statement. “These last three years have yielded a crippling border crisis, an inflationary economy that prices the American Dream out of reach for families, and a world in constant turmoil with our enemies on the march. I endorse Donald Trump for president so we can secure our border, get our economy moving again, and keep America safe.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

Cornyn said in a statement posted to X, “To beat Biden, Republicans need to unite around a single candidate, and it’s clear that President Trump is Republican voters’ choice.”

“Four more years of failed domestic policies like the Biden Border Crisis and record-high inflation, and failed foreign policies that have emboldened our adversaries and made the world a more dangerous place, must be stopped,” he said.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

In January, South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace endorsed former President Donald Trump over Haley.

“Today I’m endorsing Donald J. Trump for President,” she said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital. “I don’t see eye to eye perfectly with any candidate. And until now I’ve stayed out of it. But the time has come to unite behind our nominee.”

She added, “To be honest, it’s been a complete s— show since he left the White House. Our country needs to reverse all the damage Joe Biden has done.”

Mace teased the possibility of becoming Trump’s running mate back in early November in an interview with “The Daily Show.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

“In this race, there is one man who has a proven track record of being able to save our country and get us back on track: Donald Trump,” Scalise said. “He has done it once before, and I know he will do it again.”

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden’s failed policies,” he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States,” Cruz told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on “Hannity.” “I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

Cotton highlighted the safety and strength of America under Trump and how “everything has gone to hell” under President Biden.

“I endorse President Trump and I look forward to working with him to win back the White House and the Senate so we can help hardworking Arkansans suffering from Joe Biden’s disastrous policies.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

“I am honored to stand with Donald J. Trump as he embarks on a mission to restore peace, prosperity and freedom in our great nation,” Cramer wrote. “Let’s consolidate Republican support around the leader of our GOP and ensure a Republican victory in 2024. Work with him to Make America Great Again!”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

“President Trump is strong on the issues that are important for North Dakota. That includes making America energy dominant, reducing the regulatory burden, securing our border, growing our economy and strong support for our military,” Hoeven wrote on Facebook last week.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

“One candidate has already proven he’s more than up for the job – because he’s done the job successfully. There is one candidate I know will secure the border – because he’s done it. There is one candidate I know will achieve peace through strength – because he’s done it,” she wrote. “And that’s why President Donald Trump has my endorsement to be our 47th President.”

Trump has received support from every GOP member in Alabama’s congressional delegation.

Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

“It’s time for Republicans to unite behind our party’s clear [frontrunner,] which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President.”

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

On Nov. 11, 2022, Stefanik was the first Republican leader in the chamber to endorse Trump.

“Republican voters determine who is the leader of the Republican Party and it’s very clear President Trump is the leader of the Republican [P]arty. What the media fails to report is that we just won the midterms and flipped the House,” Stefanik told Breitbart News in a statement.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Richard Hudson, R-N.C.

Hudson endorsed Trump in 2022, around the same time Stefanik did.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Johnson praised the ex-president in November and said he was key to the GOP winning back the Senate and White House and retaining the House in November.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

“Our farmers and ranchers feed the world, and Kansans deserve a President who understands that, and a leader who values the energy Americans produce. That is why I’m endorsing President Donald Trump. While others may try to imitate him, only President Trump will put our country back on track on day one,” he said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

“When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us,” Rubio wrote on X.

“I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created,” he added. “It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

“President Trump’s poll numbers are unprecedented for a Republican running in the Iowa caucuses. So that is great news. The key thing to remember is that the only thing that matters is the one that happens on caucus [night].”

Twenty-four senators, over 116 House members and nine governors have endorsed Trump as the presidential nominee in 2024, according to ABC.

The former president has been barred from the Colorado ballot. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the challenge to that ruling on Feb. 8.

Twenty-seven states, however, are standing in support of Trump over the ballot fight.