These three Democrats voted to censure ‘Squad’ Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Three House Democrats voted to censure “Squad” Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., for pulling the Cannon House Office Building’s fire alarm in September.

The House voted on Thursday to censure Bowman over pulling the alarm, with three Democrats – Reps. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, Jahana Hays of Connecticut, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington – joining the chamber Republicans to pass the bill.

Democrat Reps. Chrissy Houlahan and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania, Glenn Ivey of Maryland, and Deborah Ross of North Carolina all voted present, as did GOP Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland.

HOUSE VOTES TO CENSURE REP JAMAAL BOWMAN FOR FIRE ALARM STUNT

Pappas told Fox News Digital that he “voted to table this resolution because we have far more pressing issues to tackle for the country.”

“But at the end of the day, Rep. Bowman broke the law when he pulled the fire alarm during House proceedings and has since pled guilty,” Pappas said.

“The resolution was a straightforward condemnation of his actions, and I voted yes,” he continued.

Neither Hayes nor Gluesenkamp Perez immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The privileged resolution was introduced by Michigan GOP Rep. Lisa McClain, which meant the House was required to take the measure up within two legislative days.

Bowman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in late October and agreed to pay the maximum $1,000 fine.

Lawmakers were on Capitol Hill on Sept. 30 for an intense day of negotiation aimed at averting a government shutdown when the clock struck midnight.

As Democrats stalled for more time before a vote on the House GOP’s funding extension, chaos briefly broke out in the Cannon House Office Building on the Capitol complex when a fire alarm rang out, forcing the building to be evacuated.

Video and eyewitness testimony soon revealed that it had been pulled by Bowman, a member of the progressive left-wing “Squad” and a former school principal. There was no emergency going on at the time.

Bowman denied doing it on purpose to give his colleagues more time, telling reporters after the incident, “I was rushing to make a vote, I was trying to get through a door. I thought the alarm would open the door.”

A Democratic vote to stop the censure from coming to the House floor failed 216 to 201, with the top Democrat on the ethics committee, Wild, voting “present.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., accused House Republicans of trying to waste time by moving ahead with the motion after their bid failed on Wednesday evening.

“We’re all on the House floor wasting time talking about fire alarms. Not the economy, not inflation, not affordable housing, not lowering costs, not the gun violence epidemic that continues to claim the lives of our young people all across America,” Jeffries said.

Bowman is the 27th lawmaker to be censured by the House.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed reporting.