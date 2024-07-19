‘They’re incompetent’: Sen Marshall blasts ‘worthless’ Secret Service briefing on Trump assassination attempt

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said the Secret Service’s briefing to senators on the assassination attempt against former President Trump was “completely worthless.”

He claimed in an interview with Fox News Digital that the information provided to lawmakers on the shooting could be summed up “in two minutes.”

However, “that took them an hour to explain to us.”

SECRET SERVICE ‘CHECK-THE-BOX’ SENATE BRIEFING LEAVES QUESTIONS: ‘INFURIATING’

Senators received the briefing on Wednesday, just days after the shooting took place at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left Trump bloodied, with his right ear wounded, one spectator dead, and two others in the hospital.

“Even though the Secret Service administrator takes accountability for the problem, she never says there was a mass failure,” Marshall pointed out.

JD VANCE BY THE NUMBERS: FIRST SPEECH SIGNALS HEAVY CAMPAIGN PRESENCE IN BATTLEGROUND RUST BELT

“What we’ve discovered is that there is a huge, cultural issue within the Secret Service,” he alleged. “They’re more focused on [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] than they are focused on their mission and hiring people to do the job.”

According to the Kansas Republican, agency and department briefings have featured fewer questions under Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. It “seems like there’s less questions each time,” he said.

FLASHBACK: A LOOK AT DONALD TRUMP’S REMARKS AT THE 2016, 2020 REPUBLICAN CONVENTIONS

During the agency’s briefing, only four senators were permitted to ask questions, another senator told Fox News Digital.

The information was so minimal that Marshall remarked there wasn’t anything “that wasn’t said on the news the day before.”

CHUCK SCHUMER PUSHED TO DELAY DNC AS CONCERNS PERSIST OVER BIDEN’S CANDIDACY

The Republican senator went as far as to suggest Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle may not even truly know “the details of the investigation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The director had very minimal comments, and she turned it over to the assistant director, who then described the investigation,” Marshall said.

Whether the assassination attempt was being taken seriously, he said, “I think they’d like to take it seriously, but they’re incompetent.”

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News Digital in a statement Thursday: “Continuity of operations is paramount during a critical incident and U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has no intentions to step down.”

“She deeply respects members of Congress and is fiercely committed to transparency in leading the Secret Service through the internal investigation and strengthening the agency through lessons learned in these important internal and external reviews.”