This GOP presidential candidate has a higher favorability rating among Democrats than voters in his own party

Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie is making unexpected waves with a particular voting demographic in the United States, according to a poll released Wednesday that revealed the GOP presidential hopeful has more support from Democrats than voters within his own party.

When asked how much they favor Christie as a presidential primary candidate, 32% of Democrats stated in a Quinnipiac University survey that they view the former governor in a positive light. Only 17% of Republicans had a favorable view of Christie.

The poll, released Wednesday, was conducted from Aug. 10 to 14, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

A recent Fox News Poll found similar results and discovered that Christie was the most favored Republican candidate among self-identified Democrat voters.

The Fox survey, conducted from Aug. 11 to 14 with a margin of error of +/- 4.5 percentage points among Democratic voters, found that 22% of Democrats hold a favorable opinion Christie, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, who was viewed favorably by 17% of the Democrats who took part in the poll.

Every other GOP candidate was viewed favorably by 11% or less of the Democrats who were surveyed.

The results come as Christie continues to make headlines regarding his ongoing public feud with former President Trump.

“He’s a child,” Christie recently told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview, knocking a claim that Trump defended him from an audience member who made a comment about his weight. “There was no guy in the audience who yelled out the other name that he called me. He made it up like he always does.”

Trump still has not made it clear whether he will be participating in the first Republican debate next week against his GOP competitors, but Christie has suggested that Trump could make a last minute turnaround and take the stage.

“Look, I’ll make it real easy for Donald Trump. You’re such a big guy, such a tough guy, so full of it. You want me? I’ll be on the stage in Milwaukee two weeks from tonight. I’ll be there waiting for you, Christie told Fox. “You be there, I’ll be there.”

The first Republican presidential debate, which is being hosted by Fox News, is scheduled to take place on Aug. 23, in Milwaukee.

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.