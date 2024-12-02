Thomas Massie, conservative commentators vocally oppose Trump’s DEA nominee

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and multiple conservative figures are speaking out against President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister to serve as administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“I’m going to call ‘em like I see ’em. Trump’s nominee for head of DEA should be disqualified for ordering the arrest [of] a pastor who defied COVID lockdowns,” Massie said in a post on X.

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 scare.

“Announcing the arrest of Dr. Ronald Howard-Browne, Pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, who intentionally and repeatedly disregarded state and local public health orders, which put his congregation and our community in danger,” Chronister noted in a tweet at the time.

The charges were later dropped.

“The State Attorney’s Office has recognized that compliance and not criminal punishment is the focus of our emergency health laws,” Chronister noted, according to reports. “Law enforcement’s intervention through arrest has been rare during this health crisis, and while it remains a necessary tool to protect the health and safety of our community, we agree that further criminal sanctions are not necessary in this instance.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said, “We don’t need authoritarians who refuse to use discretion and protect the Constitution – no matter which party is in power.”

Conservative commentator Liz Wheeler suggested Trump should reverse course on the nomination.

“Chad Chronister is a COVID tyrant who arrested a Christian pastor for holding church in person during the pandemic. Chronister held a press conference bragging about the arrest. Chronister abused his power; he’s unfit to lead the DEA. Trump should withdraw his nomination,” Wheeler declared in a tweet.

Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of The Federalist, called Chronister “a woke, BLM-excusing, DEI-enforcing, immigration law-ignoring buffoon. There are thousands of solid sheriffs in this country who are far more qualified to run DEA than this left-wing clown,” he added in a post on X.

But Howard-Browne is enthusiastically supporting Chronister for the DEA role.

“Chad Chronister has been my friend for many years, through good times and challenges,” Howard-Browne said in a message, directed to Trump, that he shared publicly on X.

“I truly believe he acted with the intention of doing the right thing, and I’ve witnessed firsthand how he has learned and grown from those experiences. Shortly after my arrest, Sheriff Chronister called me and told me he truly missed our friendship. We met for dinner at my house and we were able to restore the friendship we had, one I will always cherish,” he continued.

“His vision, resolve, and leadership make him the ideal candidate to lead the DEA, and I am proud to stand with him as he continues to serve America with passion and purpose,” Howard-Browne stated.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to request comment from Chronister.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated by President @realDonaldTrump to serve as the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation,” Chronister said in a post on X.