TikTok creator roasts Oprah, Harris for featuring her in town hall interview: ‘I do not support Harris’

A TikTok creator who was featured in Oprah Winfrey’s town hall interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last week slammed the use of her video without permission, mocking Harris and vowing she will not vote for her come November.

“So I got my four seconds of fame on The Oprah Winfrey Show, and of all people to be her guest, let me show you who it was,” a TikTok creator behind the account Blaire_Allison said in a video posted Saturday.

The TikTok then showed a clip of Winfrey’s town hall-style interview with Harris that aired Thursday evening, featuring various people describing how the cost of living is strangling average Americans’ pocketbooks, including a video from Blaire Allison posted in November 2023.

“I don’t understand how people are affording life right now,” Allison said in the featured clip.

KAMALA HARRIS PANNED ONLINE FOR DELIVERING RAMBLING REMARKS DURING OPRAH EVENT: ‘UNBELIEVABLE CRINGE’

The TikTok creator launched a rebuttal to the clip being aired by imitating Harris to underscore she does not support the Democratic vice president’s run for the Oval Office.

“To my Americans: Let me make something perfectly clear, OK? I do not support Harris for president,” she said, mocking and imitating Harris’ often roundabout way of speaking. “OK? I want to be unburdened by who has been in the White House the last three and a half years. OK? As I stand here today, on this stage, standing on this stage today, the day after yesterday, I just want you to know, OK, how I stand and how I stand today is that I do not support Harris for president.”

The TikTok slamming Harris has racked up more than 2 million views on X, with over 100,000 views on the original TikTok as of Sunday morning.

HARRIS SHIFTS KEY POSITIONS ON BORDER, ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AS CAMPAIGN PROMISES ‘PRAGMATIC’ APPROACH

In a follow-up TikTok, the content creator stated that Winfrey’s team did not secure permission to feature her original video, noting she had “no clue that clip would be shared while she interviewed Kamala Harris.”

“I have made it very clear that I don’t support Kamala Harris, at all,” she added.

The creator told Fox News Digital via email on Sunday that she is a “very patriotic American and I don’t believe Harris puts Americans first, nor has established a plan on how she will improve Americans livelihoods,” and will consequently not vote for Harris come November.

“I was disappointed that such a well known talk show such as Oprah Winfrey didn’t even notify me they were using my clip, which didn’t allow me time to watch the footage until people in my community notified me,” she added.

OPRAH WINFREY TO JOIN VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS FOR TOWN HALL

Blaire Allison’s original video from November that was featured in the town hall focused on how the cost of living was affecting people on average salaries, including teachers and minimum wage workers, with the TikTok creator saying inflation and cost woes “really p—es me off.”

“How are people affording life right now? How are people tackling this cost of living on the average American salary? I just watched a TikTok of a teacher who makes a teacher’s salary. I don’t know what state she’s in, so I don’t know how much she makes. But her one-bedroom apartment is $2,000 and when she spends $2,000 on that one-bedroom apartment, it doesn’t even come with the washer and dryer, so she has to go pay an additional $2 every time she wants to use the washer and dryer,” she said in the video that was posted to her TikTok account on Nov. 6, 2023.

GUTFELD: OPRAH WAS TRYING TO MANAGE THE ‘TRAIN-WRECK’ WITH KAMALA HARRIS

CNN COMMENTATOR SLAMS HARRIS AFTER OPRAH WINFREY SIT-DOWN: ‘WHEN HAS SHE SAT DOWN WITH ANY HOSTILE MEDIA?’

Social media commenters shared the TikTok creator’s rebuttal to the Winfrey interview posted this weekend, celebrating how she “savages” Harris and adding that her response to Harris was “hysterical.”

Harris spoke with Winfrey at the “Unite for America Rally” on Thursday, which was a livestream event featuring several celebrities as well as questions and stories from citizens across the country.

HARRIS TELLS OPRAH ANYONE BREAKING INTO HER HOME IS ‘GETTING SHOT:’ ‘PROBABLY SHOULD NOT HAVE SAID THAT’

Harris has overwhelmingly avoided the media since announcing her run for the White House after President Biden dropped out of the race in July amid mounting concern over his mental acuity and age. As of Sunday, Harris has gone 63 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After weeks of pressure to hold a sit-down interview, Harris ended her interview drought last month in Georgia when she was joined by running mate Tim Walz for a pre-taped piece with CNN’s Dana Bash. She’s done more interviews since, including this week with the National Association of Black Journalists, and speaking with Winfrey on Thursday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign and the group that organized the Unite for America Rally regarding the TikTok creator’s rebuttal video, but did not receive replies.

Fox News Digital’s Brian Flood and Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.