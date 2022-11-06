TikTok until Election Day: More Democrats mocked for cringeworthy get-out-the-vote videos

With just three days to go before Election Day, more Democrats are filming TikTok and Instagram videos to reach voters that are being called out as cringeworthy.

New Mexico Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is the latest example, featuring singing in a recent video with Camila Cabello from “The Voice.”

“Why do they keep doing this,” National Review writer Nate Hochman, who shared Cortez Masto’s reel on Twitter, wondered.

“I am a one-issue voter, and that issue is political candidates not singing, dancing or making TikToks,” Hochman wrote.

“To be fair, politicians CAN sound like lip-synching fakes,” joked Tim Graham, NewsBusters’ executive editor.

Other prominent Democrats have attempted to leverage social media in a get-out-the-vote effort before Tuesday. Former President Barack Obama was featured in a TikTok video this week made by content creator Vitus Spehar that was mocked as “painful” and unfunny.

In Texas, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has posted videos promoting his campaign message on gun control, expanding Medicaid and protecting abortion access. Some of his videos feature supporters sharing their stories to connect with voters. Others show women proclaiming their support for abortion and then flash to O’Rourke dancing suggestively.

Michigan’s incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is another politician who appears to be dancing while crime and inflation run rampant in her state and nationwide.

Each of these Democrats has supporters on social media. But, come Tuesday, the nation will learn whether viral views translate to votes.