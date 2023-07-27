Tim Scott torches ‘forces within Biden’s DOJ protecting his family’ for Hunter’s scuttled ‘sweetheart’ deal

FIRST ON FOX: Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., took aim Thursday at the “forces within Biden’s DOJ” that he said seek to protect the president and his family, suggesting that there may be individuals within the Justice Department that have been “suppressing” certain information.

“The only explanation for the sweetheart deal is forces within Biden’s DOJ protecting his family. We’ve seen it time and time again – DOJ weaponized to hunt Republicans and protect Democrats. It’s unAmerican and when I’m president we’re going to clean house and start over,” Scott said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “It shouldn’t take years for evidence and information on Hunter Biden’s transactions from drugs to guns to contracts to come to light unless there are forces within Biden’s DOJ suppressing that information.”

“We cannot continue to see the biased weaponization of the DOJ against political opponents, pro-life activists, and parents who want a better education for their kids, while simultaneously protecting Democrats,” he added.

Scott’s comments to Fox come one day after Hunter Biden’s first court appearance in Delaware, where his plea deal fell apart, and he pleaded not guilty as federal prosecutors confirmed he is still under federal investigation.

The president’s son was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of the plea deal to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.

Hunter Biden was also expected to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate felony charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of, or addicted to, a controlled substance.

During the contentious court hearing at a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, Judge Maryellen Noreika pressed federal prosecutors on the investigation and questioned whether there was the possibility for future charges and asked prosecutors if Hunter Biden was currently under active investigation. Prosecutors said he was, but would not go into specifics about the areas of investigation.

However, federal prosecutor Leo Wise did confirm to Judge Noreika that the DOJ is investigating Hunter Biden over a potential FARA violation. According to the DOJ, a willful violation of FARA could result in up to five years imprisonment and $250,000 fine, or both.

“Yes,” Wise stated after Noreika asked him whether the Justice Department could bring a charge against Hunter Biden related to FARA.

Prosecutors said Hunter Biden pleading guilty to the two misdemeanor tax offenses would not immunize him from future charges.

Hunter Biden ultimately pleaded not guilty because Noreika could not accept the plea deal as constructed. She repeatedly expressed her concerns about the constitutionality of the diversion deal related to the felony gun charge, specifying that the main issue with the agreement was that if Hunter Biden breached the deal, the judge would need to make a finding of fact on the matter before the government could bring charges.

