Tim Walz family members pose in T-shirts declaring their presidential preference: ‘Walz’s for Trump’

An image circulating online shows family members of vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz openly supporting former President Trump.

The photo was shared online by former Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. It shows eight people wearing “Nebraska Walz’s (sic) for Trump” t-shirts.

“Tim Walz’s family back in Nebraska wants you to know something…” Herbster wrote on X.

HARRIS SLAMS TRUMP OVER ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY ALTERCATION, PROMPTING FIERY RESPONSE FROM JD VANCE

A representative for Herbster told Fox News Digital that the people in the photo are related to Walz through his grandfather’s brother, Francis Walz. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump and Harris campaigns.

Family members told Fox News they consider themselves “distant” from Walz and have never met or spoken with him. One person in the photo who wished to remain anonymous said they are supporting Trump because “he supports our values.”

Trump replied on Truth Social to the image, implying that he plans to “meet” with Jeff Walz, the older brother of the Minnesota governor.

The older Walz posted a series of statements last week about the Democratic vice presidential nominee on social media.

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff posted in one Facebook message on Friday evening, referring to his brother.

TRUMP IMPERSONATES ELON MUSK TALKING ABOUT ROCKETS: ‘I’M DOING A NEW STAINLESS STEEL HUB’

“My family wasn’t given any notice thst [sic] he was selected and denied security the days after,” he added.

“Help MAGA… Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him…; Help save this country….,” a Trump supporter wrote on Jeff’s post.

“I’ve thought hard about doing something like that!” Jeff responded. “I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it.”

Gov. Walz has three siblings: Jeff Walz, Craig Walz and Sandy Dietrich.

Jeff moved to the East Coast after growing up in rural Nebraska; he now lives in Florida. He also posted about how he found out his brother was chosen as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The only thing I took exception to, and I will stand behind this 100%, was that we felt bad that we found out about his being picked as the vice presidential candidate from radio,” Jeff said. “And we felt like we probably should have been given a heads-up and some type of security, at least for a short time, because I guess that is a big thing.”

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Vacchiano and Emma Colton contributed to this report.