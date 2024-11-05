Tim Walz talks abortion during final campaign rally with Michigan voters: ‘Everything is on the line’

Tim Walz spoke about abortion rights to cap off his final campaign rally before Election Day during a barely five minute address to Michigan voters Monday night.

At a star-studded campaign rally from Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit on Election Day eve, which included a performance from Jon Bon Jovi and others, Walz told rally goers that he wanted to talk to them about “one issue in particular.”

“Everything’s on the line,” Walz began in his short address from downtown Detroit. “But I want to take tonight to talk about one issue in particular that really underlines the stakes in this election. So let me speak to the guys in the crowd tonight. I want you to think about the women in your life that you love. Their lives are at stake in this election” Walz continued, before slamming Trump for appointing “Supreme Court Justices who repealed Roe v. Wade.”

“And he brags about it,” Walz added. “He is glad that those women you’re thinking about – and you love – have fewer rights than their mothers and their grandmothers.”

Walz lamented that women were allegedly being turned away from emergency rooms and being forced to undergo miscarriages in the parking lot, blaming Trump and the work he did to overturn federal abortion protections. Walz also blamed Trump for rape victims having to carry unwanted pregnancies to full term. Such claims from Walz – that state abortion laws have resulted in the deaths of pregnant women – previously earned him heat on the campaign trail from OB-GYNS, who decried Walz for claiming a Georgia woman died due to the state’s abortion laws during a debate with his opponent, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

“When Congress passes that bill to restore reproductive freedom, President Harris will sign it into law,” Walz said. “Kamala and I trust women. It’s that simple.”

Walz did not touch on any other policy issues during his barely five minute speech, which was preceded by his wife, Gwen, and the Democrat Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. Earlier in the day, Walz campaigned in several spots around Wisconsin, including Milwaukee.

In closing on Monday evening, Walz insisted that “women all across America” would be “send[ing] a loud and clear message to Donald Trump” on Election Day in response to his efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Here’s the deal, folks, there’s going to be a day you’re going to be sitting in that rocking chair, and you’re going to be rocking on that porch, and a little one’s going to come home from school and ask, ‘What did you do in the 2024 election?’” Walz concluded at his last rally before Election Day. “And you’re going to be able to answer, ‘Every damn thing I could.”