Tony Wied wins Republican primary for seat recently vacated by Rep. Mike Gallagher

Tony Wied won the Republican primary in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District.

Former Rep. Mike Gallagher suddenly resigned from the seat in April after representing the district from 2017 to 2024, prompting a sudden primary race to replace him.

After Gallagher announced his stepping down, former President Trump endorsed Republican Tony Wied, a businessman and self-described “political outsider,” for the seat.

“As your next Congressman, Tony will work hard to Unleash American Energy, Stop Inflation, Secure our Border, Support our Military / Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Tony Wied has my Complete and Total Endorsement – He will not let you down!” Trump said in his endorsement.

Former state Sen. Roger Roth, who holds the rank of Captain in the Wisconsin Air National Guard also ran. Roth describes himself as a “Trump conservative”.

A third candidate, State Sen. Andre Jacque currently represents Wisconsin’s 1st district in the state senate. Jacque was endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ahead of the primary.

“André Jacque is a true American Patriot who is fighting for our values in Wisconsin, from protecting life to supporting our veterans and law enforcement,” Cruz said. I’ve known André since he was in the State Assembly, and I can say without a doubt that he’s the type of fighter we need advocating for Wisconsinites in D.C. He’s got a proven record of strong conservative wins in the Senate, and I’m proud to stand by him in this race!”