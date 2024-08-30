Top 5 moments from Kamala Harris’ first interview as Dem nominee: ‘I will not ban fracking’

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for her first interview with the media since rising to the top of the 2024 Democratic presidential ticket, shedding light on President Biden’s call announcing he was dropping out of the race, as well as defending her recent policy flip-flops.

Harris rose to the top of the ticket after Biden dropped out of the race last month following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump in June. The debate, which included Biden tripping over his words and losing his train of thought, opened the floodgates to traditional Democratic allies of the president joining conservatives in sounding the alarm over Biden’s mental acuity and 81 years of age.

The highly anticipated sit-down marks the first interview Harris has held in 39 days, when she became the presumptive nominee. Harris has largely avoided the media since ascending the Democratic ticket, only rarely answering media questions while on the campaign trail and holding no press conferences.

Harris was joined by her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for the pre-taped CNN interview that aired Thursday evening.

TRUMP, VANCE CONTINUE TO HAMMER HARRIS FOR ‘COPYING’ THEIR POLICIES

Following Harris’ first sit-down interview with the media since ascending the ticket, Fox News Digital compiled the top five moments from the Savannah, Georgia, interview as the election cycle comes down to its final months.

Harris fumbles ‘day one’ question

Harris was asked twice about her “day one” agenda but gave overarching answers instead of responding with a specific executive order or directive.

“The voters are really eager to hear what your plans are. If you are elected, what would you do on day one in the White House?” Bash asked Harris.

“Well, there are a number of things. I will tell you first and foremost one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class. When I look at the aspirations, the goals, the ambitions of the American people, I think that people are ready for a new way forward in a way that generations of Americans have been fueled by — by hope and by optimism.,” Harris responded.

“I think sadly in the last decade, we have had in the former president someone who has really been pushing an agenda and an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans — really dividing our nation. And I think people are ready to turn the page on that,” Harris added.

“So what would you do? Day one?” Bash pressed.

“Day one, it’s gonna be about one, implementing my plan for what I call an opportunity economy. I’ve already laid out a number of proposals in that regard, which include what we’re gonna do to bring down the cost of everyday goods, what we’re gonna do to invest in America’s small businesses, what we’re gonna do to invest in families,” Harris said.

“For example, extending the child tax credit to $6,000 for families for the first year of their child’s life to help them buy a car seat, to help them buy baby clothes, a crib. There’s the work that we’re gonna do that is about investing in the American family around affordable housing, a big issue in our country right now. So there are a number of things on day one.”

‘SICKENING’: VP HARRIS SLAMMED BY SCHOOL SHOOTING VICTIMS’ FAMILIES OVER RECENTLY UNEARTHED COMMENTS

Harris says she made her position clear on allowing fracking in 2020 — except it wasn’t hers

Harris doubled down in the interview that she would not ban fracking if elected, claiming she made “clear” where she stood on fracking during the 2020 election.

“No, and I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking. As vice president, I did not ban fracking. As president, I will not ban fracking,” Harris said.

Before Harris dropped her bid for president in 2019 and joined President Biden’s ticket, she said during a CNN town hall “there’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking” on her first day in office.

Harris was asked about fracking during her 2020 vice presidential debate against then-Vice President Mike Pence but did not reveal her position on fracking, instead saying Biden would not ban fracking. Fox News Digital reviewed a transcript of the 2020 vice presidential debate and found “fracking” was mentioned nine times, with Harris using the word twice.

“Joe Biden will not end fracking. He has been very clear about that,” Harris said during the debate in 2020 cycle.

“I will repeat, and the American people know that Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact. That is a fact,” she added during another portion of the debate.

Walz cites ‘grammar’ for false claim on guns he ‘carried in war’

Gov. Walz attempted to blame his grammar when asked about his prior comments that he wants to ban guns like the ones he “carried in war,” even though he never saw combat during his time in the Army National Guard.

“The country is just starting to get to know you,” Bash noted before asking him about his 2018 remarks. “I want to ask you a question about how you described your service in the National Guard. You said that you carried weapons in war, but you have never deployed, actually, in a war zone. A campaign official said that you misspoke. Did you?”

Walz responded, “Well, first of all, I’m incredibly proud. I’ve done 24 years of wearing the uniform of this country. Equally proud of my service in a public school classroom, whether it’s Congress or — or the governor. My record speaks for itself, but I think people are coming to get to know me. I — I speak like they do. I speak candidly. I wear my emotions on my sleeves, and I speak especially passionately about — about our children being shot in schools and around — around guns.”

Bash again asked if he misspoke, sparking Walz to admit he did while citing his “grammar.”

“Yeah, I said — we were talking about, in this case, this was after a school shooting, the ideas of carrying these weapons of war. And my wife, the English teacher, told me my grammar’s not always correct. But again, if it’s not this, it’s an attack on my children for showing love for me, or it’s an attack on my dog. I’m not gonna do that, and the one thing I’ll never do is I’ll never demean another member’s service in any way. I never have, and I never will,” he responded.

Harris dodges whether Biden endorsed her in phone call he was dropping out

Harris dodged answering whether Biden endorsed her to run in his place when he first called and informed her he was bowing out of the election amid mounting concern over his mental acuity.

“What about the endorsement? Did you ask for it?” Bash asked Harris.

“He was very clear that he was gonna support me,” Harris responded.

“So when he called to tell you, he said, ‘I’m pulling out of the race, and I’m gonna support you?,’” Bash pressed Harris.

“Well, my first thought was not about me, to be honest with you. My first thought was about him, to be honest. I think history is gonna show a number of things about Joe Biden’s presidency. I think history is gonna show that in so many ways it was transformative, be it on what we have accomplished around finally investing in America’s infrastructure, investing in new economics, in new industries, what we have done to bring our allies back together, and have confidence in who we are as America, and grow that alliance, what we have done to stand true to our principles including the — the — one of the most important international rules and norms, which is the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

Biden did endorse Harris just minutes after dropping out of the race in a message on X.

HARRIS CLAIMS SHE ‘MADE CLEAR’ HER POSITION ON FRACKING IN 2020 – TRANSCRIPT SHOWS ANOTHER STORY

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he wrote.

Harris would appoint a Republican to the cabinet if elected

Harris said that she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet if elected, which follows a tradition of presidents bringing on or retaining politicians from across the aisle until recent history.

CONSERVATIVES REACT TO KAMALA HARRIS’ LATEST ‘WORD SALAD’ ON CLIMATE CHANGE ‘DEADLINES’

“You had a lot of Republican speakers at the convention. Will you appoint a Republican to your cabinet?” Bash asked.

“Yes, I would.,” Harris responded, noting she does not have a specific person in mind.

Before the respective Trump and Biden administrations, presidents have historically appointed politicians from the opposite party to their cabinet or kept politicians from a previous president of the opposite party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Transportation Secretary under the President George W. Bush administration, Norm Mineta, for example, was a Democrat, while President Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Defense was Republican William Cohen, and former President Barack Obama retained Bush’s Republican Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.