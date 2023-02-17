Top Biden officials will answer for ‘deadly failures’ in Afghanistan as Oversight GOP widens probe

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is ramping up its investigation into the Biden administration’s deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 and is demanding Biden’s top officials answer for “tactical and strategic failures.”

In letters sent Friday to senior White House leadership, the Pentagon, Joint Chiefs of Staff, State Department, Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., demanded additional information into the Afghanistan withdrawal “catastrophe.”

“We are concerned that the Biden administration continues to delay long overdue transparency to the American people about the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal and evacuation,” the lawmakers wrote.

The Republicans say it’s “unacceptable” that the Afghan War Commission, which was established in the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), has not met once and won’t produce a report for three years.

Their letters follow up on a series of actions taken during the previous Congress, when Republicans were in the minority. Republican say that after sending over 10 separate requests for documents and information from the Biden administration, they have not received a “substantive response.”

“The American people deserve answers and the Biden administration’s ongoing obstruction of this investigation is unacceptable,” Comer told Fox News Digital.

“With the power of the gavel, Oversight Republicans are determined to provide answers, transparency, and accountability,” he continued. “Every relevant department and agency should be prepared to cooperate and provide all requested information. The American people expect nothing less.”

The Republicans are demanding a new wave of information and documents from the agency heads by March 3, including contingency pans in the withdrawal; inter-agency records; communications with NATO leaders regarding troop drawdown; the posture of terrorist organizations in the months leading to the withdrawal; information on the closure of Bagram Airfield and more.

The White House, Pentagon, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Department of Homeland Security and USAID did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment on the letters.

A State Department spokesperson said “as a general matter” the department “does not comment on Congressional correspondence,” but noted that the agency is committed to working with committees with jurisdiction over foreign policy.

“As of November 2022, the Department has provided more than 150 briefings to bipartisan Members and staff on Afghanistan policy since the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan,” the spokesperson added.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital this month that Biden administration accountability on the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan is a top committee priority.

“I have subpoena power. I reserve that until necessary. But I’m prepared to do that to get answers to these questions,” McCaul said.

The chairman plans to investigate the impetus for the suicide bomber to leave Bagram and kill 13 U.S. service members, the reason why Bagram Airport was turned over to the Taliban and other issues.