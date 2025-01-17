Top border lawmaker pushes to declare bloodthirsty gang a terrorist organization: ‘Take the gloves off’

FIRST ON FOX: A Republican congressman, whose district covers part of the southern border, is introducing legislation that would take a step closer to declaring Tren de Aragua (TdA) and Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, is introducing the “Security First Act” which would require the secretary of state to consider designating Mexican drug cartels and TdA as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

An FTO designation allows for targeted action against members, including financial penalties. It is illegal for anyone to provide support or resources to an FTO, and financial institutions must report those funds to the Treasury. According to the State Department, designations also deter donations and support efforts to curb financing.

Gonzales’ bill would also increase funding to Operation Stonegarden, which is a federal grant to provide resources to states and local law enforcement for border security. It would also demand a report on technology needed at the border to stop terrorists entering the U.S., and another report on Customs and Border Protection hiring practices.

The crisis at the southern border saw a sharp increase in the presence of TdA, a gang that is believed to have originated in Venezuelan prisons and moved north. Border officials told Fox last year that they see the gang as a top priority, as its presence has been felt in states like Texas, Colorado and New York.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced in September that he was declaring TdA an FTO and establishing a database to verify if arrestees are TdA members. Now, Gonzales wants to see more action from the incoming administration on the bloodthirsty gang.

“It’s time to call them what they are, they’re terrorist organizations, and they terrorize our community,” he said. “I’m grateful President Trump is in there, and it’s time for us to not only take the gloves off, but put some teeth in the legislation. So that way we throw the book at these guys.”

While the bill does not itself declare TdA an FTO, and would require the secretary of state to consider it, Gonzales said he is confident that it would be in line with the administration’s thinking.

“Those of us that live along the border, you know, we don’t need a commission to to tell us that we’re being terrorized, but some people do, but I feel very confident with this administration, with the way Trump has handled things and talked about it, is they would go along with that route,” he said.

Pam Bondi, Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Justice, said this week at her confirmation hearing that she is in favor of designating Mexican cartels as FTOs.

“I personally went to Mexico. I personally dealt with these cartels when I was a state prosecutor. And they are a grave and violent threat to our country,” she said.

Gonzales also stressed that the threat from the gang is not merely a border issue.

“They’re not staying in Texas. One thing that I suspect is TDA is in all 50 states. So this isn’t a border issue. This is an American issue,” he said. “And how do we get TDA out of all 50 states? You label them as a terrorist organization, and you turn law enforcement loose to go after and scoop them up.”

Gonzales has a record of bipartisanship over border security, often sponsoring bills that pick up Democratic support. He says that he is hopeful this bill will have a similar effect given a change in the temperature on immigration among some Democrats — who have recently put their support behind bills like the Laken Riley Act.

“I think you’re seeing the shift on that,” Gonzales said. “House Democrats have seen, Democrats in general have seen, they lost the Senate, they lost the House, they lost the White House, and a big part of that is because of their positions on the border and on border security.”

This bill already has the backing of sheriff groups in the area.

“The Security First Act will be a tremendous tool in bolstering the functionality and effectiveness of Operation Stonegarden, as well as designating cartels as terrorist organizations, and using new and updated technology to police and patrol areas of our southern border that are difficult to reach in a vehicle. We are in support of this bill,” Clint McDonald, a retired sheriff and Executive Director of the Southwestern Border Sheriff’s Coalition and Texas Border Sheriff’s Coalition, said in a statement.