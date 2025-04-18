Top GOP lawmaker, Hochul trade barbs amid speculation Trump ally is jumping in gubernatorial race

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., have already begun trading barbs in the 2026 gubernatorial race amid reports that the Republican congresswoman is considering a run.

When asked about Stefanik’s potential bid, the Democrat responded by saying she’s heard from “people in the North Country” concerned about Trump’s tariffs policies and how that will impact the region, particularly with its relationship with Canada.

“So, no matter who the GOP nominee is next year that I’ll be running against, it’ll be an extreme MAGA Republican and I look forward to that fight,” Hochul said while taking questions on Wednesday.

Stefanik, who has not officially announced a campaign, clapped back at the governor.

“The Worst Governor in America takes the bait and responds by talking about ‘People in the North Country.’ Just a quick reminder of Hochul’s abysmal polling of the “People in the North Country – it is the region where she is the least popular in the entire state…and that’s saying a lot because she’s unpopular everywhere,” Stefanik posted to X on Wednesday afternoon.

“And North Country voters will not forget her attempt to disenfranchise and rob them of their voice and vote. They will not forget what she did to our farmers and our COs. Oh and one more thing … even Democrat candidates in the North Country refuse to publicly support her. Just ask them!” she continued.

Although Cook Political Report ranks the race as “Likely D,” Hochul is currently facing scrutiny for a 39% approval rating, according to a recent Marist poll. The Democrat notably faced off against Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin in 2022 while he was in Congress. He had the best Republican gubernatorial performance since Gov. George Pataki won in 2002.

Stefanik was recently pulled as the United Nations Ambassador pick in order to keep the narrow Republican majority in the House as high as possible.

“I have been proud to be a team player. The president knows that. He and I had multiple conversations today, and we are committed to delivering results on behalf of the American people. And as always, I’m committed to delivering results on behalf of my constituents,” she said on Fox News’ “Hannity” last month.

Just hours before reports emerged that Stefanik was considering her next political move, Trump posted to Truth Social that “Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is GREAT!!!” Sources told Fox News that allies of the president have encouraged her to run.

On the Republican side, Rep. Mike Lawler, Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman and Bethany town supervisor Carl Hyde Jr. are also considering bids. On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado and Rep. Ritchie Torres may primary Hochul.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.