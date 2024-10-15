Top House committee launches probe into Biden admin ‘priorities’ on FEMA hurricane relief, migrant spending

FIRST ON FOX: Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee are investigating the Department of Homeland Security’s “priorities” for its request for funding from Congress, amid an ongoing controversy over spending on illegal migrants and disaster relief.

“The Committee on Homeland Security…is investigating [DHS’] prioritization of its ability to adequately respond to natural disasters,” lawmakers on the committee said in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The letter comes after Mayorkas, amid hurricanes in North Carolina and Florida, warned that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not have stable funding for the hurricane season, although he stressed that they do have enough for immediate needs. The administration has urged Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill.

“We have the immediate needs right now. On a continuing resolution, we have funds, but that is not a stable source of supply, if you will,” he said earlier this month. “This is a multibillion-dollar, multiyear recovery.

Amid those calls for more funding for the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), conservatives have pointed to grants administered by FEMA for non-profits and local communities receiving illegal immigrants during the historic border crisis. The funding this year consists of $650 million, using funding moved over from Customs and Border Protection.

DHS has noted repeatedly that that funding is congressionally appropriated and is a separate funding channel from the Disaster Relief Fund, which has not been affected by the funding for migrants. It has pushed back against some claims by conservatives that disaster money has been taken and used on migrants.

“These claims are completely false,” a DHS spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital. “As Secretary Mayorkas said, FEMA has the necessary resources to meet the immediate needs associated with Hurricane Helene and other disasters. The Shelter and Services Program (SSP) is a completely separate, appropriated grant program that was authorized and funded by Congress and is not associated in any way with FEMA’s disaster-related authorities or funding streams.”

The Republican lawmakers acknowledge that the funding streams are separate but note that Congress has met or exceeded budget requests for disaster relief with $61.2 billion for the DRF in FY 23 and FY 24.

“The Committee, however, is troubled that the Department and FEMA may not have properly apprised Congress of its need for additional disaster relief funds while simultaneously requesting large sums of monies to fund FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program (SSP), a grant program to fund nonfederal entities for shelter and services provided to migrants encountered by the Department, including illegal aliens,” they say.

The lawmakers say that FEMA has disbursed more than $1.4 billion through both the SSP and a previous Emergency Food and Shelter Program for humanitarian aid. (EFSP-H).

“Meanwhile, $344 million, an only slightly greater amount, has been spent on federal assistance for the communities impacted by Hurricane Helene,” they say.

“While the Committee understands that there is no intermingling of funds between the DRF and SSP, the Department’s priorities for limited resources provided by taxpayers to the Department should first and foremost serve Americans,” they add.

The committee is seeking all documents and communications from FEMA and DHS on funding for SSP and EFSP-H, as well as the DRF, and anything identifying those entities that have received grants.

It is the latest Republican grilling on the matter. A group of GOP senators last week wrote to the administration asking if a “continued entanglement in DHS’s efforts to respond to the border crisis could impact its readiness and emergency response mission.”

They also say that budget requests to Congress asked it to continue funding FEMA’s border-related work. “FEMA’s efforts responding to the border crisis could have been much more limited if your Administration would have instead used your authorities to secure the border.”