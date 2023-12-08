Top House GOP committee renews demand for docs from DHS on Texas border wire cutting

FIRST ON FOX: Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are pushing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for documents and information related to moves by the administration to cut razor wire set up by the state of Texas to allow illegal immigrants deeper into the interior.

Chairman Jim Jordan, as well as Immigration Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock and Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight Chairman Ben Cline, have written to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas following up on two requests for more information about the situation in Eagle Pass, Texas in September.

On Sept. 20, a massive surge of mostly Venezuelan illegal immigrants surged into Eagle Pass, leading to the closing of two bridges as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) struggled to deal with the numbers they were seeing.

“While thousands of illegal aliens flooded into Eagle Pass, shutting down lawful commerce across the bridges, the Biden Administration’s DHS cut and removed Concertina wire and fencing installed as a deterrent by state and local governments, helping the aliens cross illegally,” the lawmakers say.

The cutting of the border wire, set up by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as part of Operation Lone Star to deter illegal immigration, set off a furor among Republicans, with Texas suing the administration. That case is still ongoing.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox at the time that it does not comment on pending litigation but “generally speaking, Border Patrol agents have a responsibility under federal law to take those who have crossed onto U.S. soil without authorization into custody for processing, as well as to act when there are conditions that put our workforce or migrants at risk.”

The Judiciary Committee Republicans wrote to Mayorkas on Nov. 6 requesting information about the crisis, including the cutting of fences by Border Patrol, and followed up again on Nov. 22 with the DHS’ Office of Legislative Affairs.

“To date, however, the Department has not replied or provided an adequate response to our requests,” they say.

They noted that influxes of migrants “are becoming more and more common” which they say “underscores the importance of the Committee’s oversight.”

They have set a deadline of Dec. 22 for information on the matter.

“Please be advised that the Committee may be forced to resort to compulsory process if these requests remain outstanding,” they add.

The letter comes amid a new surge in migrants at the border this week, during which a new record for daily encounters was set when more than 12,000 migrants were encountered at the border.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats are working to find a deal on supplemental spending, with ongoing talks about border security measures. The White House has requested $14 billion for border operations, but Republicans want to see stricter standards on asylum and a reduced use of humanitarian parole.