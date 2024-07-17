Top House Republican pushes for Vivek Ramaswamy to replace JD Vance in Senate

EXCLUSIVE – Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is throwing his support behind former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to replace Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, if he and former President Trump win the 2024 election.

“I hope Vivek is Governor DeWine’s choice. I mean, he’d be a great senator if he wants it,” Banks said, though he pointed out that he is not involved in Ohio politics.

Trump announced Monday that he would pick Vance as his running mate after weeks of speculation and furor over the GOP presidential ticket.

Banks, who is running for the open Senate seat in the deep red state of Indiana, praised the ex-president’s decision and argued Vance would be an appropriate standard-bearer for the movement Trump has created within the GOP.

“Donald Trump is the leader, not just of the party, but of the America First movement. And I think Donald Trump picking JD Vance was not just picking his running mate, not just picking his vice president, but really putting someone forward who’s going to represent the future of our party and our movement,” Banks told Fox News Digital. “And JD Vance is the perfect person for that.”

He also echoed Trump’s argument that Vance, who has established himself as a populist so far in his first Senate term, would be critical to winning swing state voters.

“JD will go into these swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and connect with regular working-class families, the voters that we need to win in November,” Banks said.

His suggestion that Ramaswamy could replace Vance in the Senate comes as jockeying has already begun for the possible vacancy.

The seat would become open if Trump beats President Biden in November, and it would be up to DeWine to appoint someone to fill out the rest of Vance’s term.

Ramaswamy suggested he would be open to the nod in a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday, “I have rock-solid conviction that JD will be an outstanding VP for President Trump. The only negative is this leaves our side missing one of our best fighters in the Senate. If asked to serve, I would strongly consider the position and would discuss with President Trump which path makes the most sense for our country.”

Others floated for the possible vacancy are Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio, who is close with both Trump and DeWine, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, who DeWine endorsed in the Republican primary against Vance.