Top Ivy League school hosts Chinese official who has repeatedly praised CCP: ‘Fruitful discussions’

A Chinese official who has praised the CCP and denied China’s persecution against the Uyghurs has appeared at another high profile event in the United States, this time meeting with leaders of one of the nation’s top universities.

“Paid a visit to the prestigiousPrinceton University and had fruitful discussions with Madame Provost Jennifer Rexfordand fellow colleagues today,” Huang Ping, consul General of the People’s Republic of China in New York, posted on X this week along with a photo of Ping with Princeton Provost Jennifer Rexford.

“Exciting plans are underway to expand partnerships between PU and Chinese universities, fostering high-level academic exchanges and cooperation,” his post continued.

Huang Ping, who’s been the consul general of China’s New York Consulate since 2018, previously called the CCP a “great party” and has denied that China is targeting the Muslim Uyghur population in China.

PROMINENT NYC VENUES REPEATEDLY HOST CHINESE OFFICIAL WHO PRAISED CCP, DENIED UYGHUR GENOCIDE

“There are lots of lies here, fabricated by some people with their own political agenda,” Huang said in an August 2021 interview, denying the existence of genocide and internment camps targeting Uyghurs. “As I said, there’s no genocide, not a single evidence to prove that there’s a genocide or something there. It’s just a slandering.”

The Princeton visit comes weeks after Ping visited one of the largest media companies in the United States.

“Chinese Consul General Huang Ping visits Condé Nast and meets with Chief Executive Officer Roger Lynch and Global Chief Revenue Officer Pam Drucker Mann to talk about the growth of the Chinese market,” a post on the website of Condé Nast, a U.S. mass media company that owns brands such as Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, and Glamour, stated on Nov. 2.

HARVARD HOSTS CHINESE OFFICIAL WHO SAID COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA IS ‘GREAT PARTY’

Shortly before visiting Conde Naste, Ping was in Pennsylvania meeting with Democratic lawmakers, business leaders, and University of Pennsylvania scholars.

The Pennsylvania visit wasn’t the first time Ping has met with Democratic lawmakers. Fox News Digital previously reported that Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Ping met in April 2019 when she was the lieutenant governor to discuss cooperation between New York and China. The post includes a picture of them standing beside each other and smiling while holding a certificate that she presented to him for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In early 2021, he called her an “old friend” in a Facebook post, featuring a video of her, and has attended other events with her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also stood onstage beside New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, earlier this month at the China Day Celebration Parade Festival in New York, according to a press release.

Ping’s many trips and visits with prominent American figures come at a time when many are concerned about China’s increased influence in the United States which includes alleged spying at universities, buying up farmland, and encroaching on intellectual property.

Princeton declined to comment when contacted by Fox News Digital on the nature of the meeting and whether the school was aware of Ping’s previous comments.

Fox News Digital’s Cameron Cawthorne and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report