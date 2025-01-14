Top lawmaker 1st Republican to launch gubernatorial campaign in race to succeed Michigan’s Whitmer

The high profile 2026 gubernatorial race to succeed term-limited Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is kicking into gear.

Republican state Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt on Tuesday announced his candidacy, becoming the first major party candidate to launch a gubernatorial campaign.

“Michigan deserves so much better than what we’re getting out of Lansing right now,” Nesbitt said in a launch video posted on social media. “I’m going to be running a campaign that concentrates on Michigan first, families first and workers first. I’m in the fight.”

Highlighting his conservative philosophy, Nesbitt emphasized that “I trust families over government.”

“I want to go ahead and empower the taxpayers instead of the tax-takers here in the state — and that’s part of this Michigan First agenda where you have to expect so much more out of Lansing and expect that there’s actually value for money,” he emphasized.

Additionally, Nesbitt, who highlighted his “small town farm boy” heritage in his video, also pledged to “stand with President Trump to bring back a renaissance on manufacturing here in Michigan.”

Nesbit is the first Republican in Michigan to jump into a race that will likely attract a large field.

Former GOP state Attorney General Mike Cox has formed a committee to explore a gubernatorial bid. Other Republicans believed to be considering a run include Rep. John James, former state House Speaker Tom Leonard, Oakland County businessman Kevin Rinke, 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon, and former gubernatorial and presidential candidate Perry Johnson.

Among the Democrats mulling a run for governor are Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Pete Buttigieg, the 2020 presidential candidate who has served as Transportation secretary in President Biden’s administration the past four years, and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

Detroit’s Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan made headlines recently when he announced his 2026 gubernatorial campaign as an independent.

Michigan is a crucial general election battleground state.

President Biden carried the state by a razor-thin margin in the 2020 election. President-elect Trump narrowly won the state in November’s election, but Democrats held onto a highly contested open Senate seat.