Top Republican calls on Dem fundraiser ActBlue to stop processing donations for Hamas-sympathizing groups

A prominent Republican lawmaker is calling on a left-wing fundraising juggernaut to stop processing contributions for Hamas-sympathizing groups.

ActBlue, the leading fundraising platform for Democrat campaigns and groups nationwide, processes donations for a handful of organizations that have partaken in or amplified rallies celebrating Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 attack on innocent Israeli civilians that left more than 1,200 dead and hundreds taken hostage.

“It’s shocking that Democrats’ primary fundraising vehicle is helping bankroll antisemitic protests across the country where Hamas terrorists are honored as martyrs,” Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Fox News Digital.

“ActBlue should cut off access to these pro-Hamas groups or Democrats should leave the platform,” Daines said.

ActBlue, which has helped raise more than $12 billion for Democrat politicians and causes, helps round up donations for several groups that have backed rallies in support of Hamas’ bloody incursion or issued statements supporting it.

One such group for which ActBlue helped process donations is the U.S.-Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the Daily Caller reported. The USPCN has hosted multiple protests to celebrate Hamas’ deadly aggression on Israeli civilians.

In October, the USPCN organized an “All Out for Palestine” protest in Houston, where protesters praised Hamas as “martyrs.” They also organized identical rallies in other areas, such as Detroit, where protesters chanted, “When people are occupied, violence is justified.”

In November, the USPCN organized the National March on Washington for Palestine. At the march, one protester held a sign emblazoned with a swastika while another carried one that said “Israel=Nazis” and “History repeats itself” that contained an image of the Jewish Star of David and a swastika.

ActBlue also processes donations for Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and some of its chapters, many of which have amplified Hamas-sympathizing protests.

The NYC-DSA chapter promoted an “All Out for Palestine” protest in Times Square, where an individual held up the flag of Nazi Germany. The Pittsburgh DSA called Hamas’ attacks “the inevitable response” to Israeli “occupation.” DSA San Francisco also supported the attack, saying, “Socialists support the Palestinian people’s, and all people’s, right to resist and fight for their liberation.” The Twin Cities DSA called it “efforts to free their people.”

They also help streamline donations for Palestine Legal, which works to “bolster the Palestine solidarity movement by challenging efforts to threaten, harass and legally bully activists into silence and inaction,” according to its website.

Palestine Legal openly celebrated Hamas’ brutal raid, calling it “one of the most significant acts of Palestinian resistance to Israel’s nearly eight decade long settler colonial project in Palestine.”

Additionally, Black Lives Matter Grassroots uses ActBlue software to collect money. BLM Grassroots released a “Black-Palestinian Solidarity Toolkit” advertising anti-Israel events and campaigns, including links that demand a cease-fire.

ActBlue did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.