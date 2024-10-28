Top Republicans probe Biden admin on Afghan nationals’ alleged Election Day terrorist plot

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Ranking Member Rand Paul, R-Ky., led several other Republicans in demanding answers from the Biden-Harris administration about two Afghan nationals arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly plotting an Election Day terrorist attack.

Earlier this month, an Afghan national living in Oklahoma was arrested and charged with plotting a terrorist attack on Election Day with an underage co-conspirator on behalf of ISIS.

HARRIS BREAKS SILENCE AFTER GOP LEADERS SAY ANTI-TRUMP RHETORIC ‘RISKS INVITING’ ANOTHER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, came into the country on Sept. 9, 2021 on a special immigrant visa after the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden.

“After entering the United States, Tawhedi promoted ISIS propaganda, sent funds to known charities linked to ISIS support networks, and liquidated all assets to purchase weapons; with the remaining funds intended for the ISIS Treasury,” Paul wrote Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a letter Friday afternoon, which was joined by Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., James Lankford, R-Okla., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

“Tawhedi was working with a juvenile co-conspirator with legal permanent resident status who had entered the United States on March 27, 2018, using a SIV. According to reports, the two Afghan nationals planned to carry out a violent, armed attack on Election Day.”

SEN TAMMY BALDWIN HITS BACK AT GOP OPPONENT’S CLINTON COMPARISON: ‘ACTUALLY CALLED YOU DEPLORABLE’

“This alarming incident adds to a growing list of similar security breaches, raising serious concerns about the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) ability to effectively protect our homeland,” the senators said.

‘ILL-FATED EFFORT’: MCCONNELL WAS ‘FURIOUS’ AT RICK SCOTT’S 2022 LEADER BID, BOOK SAYS

“The screening and vetting processes under the Biden-Harris administration are clearly failing, allowing criminals and individuals with terrorist links to exploit vulnerabilities in the system. Given the significant threat to American lives, it is imperative that we receive detailed information to fully understand the scope of these issues,” the letter continued.

The Republicans prompted Mayorkas and DHS to provide all records and information on Tawhedi and his co-conspirator’s immigration statuses and criminal history, as well as communications between federal departments and agencies regarding them and the information in the individuals’ Terrorist Screening Data Set.

SCHUMER, DEMS PRE-ELECTION REPORT URGES VOTERS TO BE WARY OF ‘MISINFORMATION’ ABOUT RESULTS

The DHS did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tawhedi was charged less than a month before Election Day, which will take place on Nov. 5.

The letter from top Republicans on the Homeland Security committee comes with less than two weeks until the presidential contest.