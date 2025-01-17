Top Trump ally Byron Donalds turns up volume on likely 2026 run for Florida governor

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., appears to be getting more vocal about running for Florida governor in 2026 in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Donalds, a leading friend, ally and supporter of President-elect Trump in the House of Representatives, in recent days has been telling potential donors and Florida political players that he intends to run for governor, Republican sources confirm to Fox News.

Some of those conversations occurred last weekend in Orlando at the Florida GOP’s annual meeting.

“He’s serious,” a source with knowledge told Fox News.

Another signal came a week ago when Donalds hired prominent Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio’s research firm. Fabrizio was a top pollster in Trump’s 2016 and 2024 presidential campaigns.

The conservative former state lawmaker who has represented parts of southwest Florida’s 19th District in Congress for four years has been eyeing a potential gubernatorial bid for months.

“I’ve thought about it. I don’t really rule anything out,” Donalds said in a Fox News Digital interview last spring when asked about a possible run for governor.

Donalds, who was a top surrogate on the campaign trail last year for Trump, was interviewed a few days after Trump, at a closed-door fundraiser in New York City, suggested that if Donalds ran for Florida governor in 2026, he’d have “many friends in the race.”

“It’s really cool that people back home in Florida consider me to be able to be the state’s next governor. It’s really an honor. It’s honestly surreal thinking about it because I’m 45 and my journey through politics has been a really fruitful one,” Donalds said at the time. “It’s really humbling and an honor, but I just focus on doing the job I have.”

Another prominent Florida Republican who’s believed to be considering a run is state Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the former president of the state Senate.

And former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who was Trump’s first choice for attorney general in his second administration before dropping out amid controversy, has also said he’s thinking of running.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was also thought to be mulling a run to succeed DeSantis, her ally in Tallahassee, but the governor on Thursday named Moody to succeed Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, who is likely to be one of the president-elect’s first Cabinet picks to be confirmed by the Senate.

And Florida’s chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis, who was also believed to be interested in a potential gubernatorial campaign, is considered the front-runner in this month’s special congressional election to fill Gaetz’s seat.

“With Moody going to the Senate, should he choose to run for governor, Donalds would be the clear favorite over Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who is the Tallahassee establishment’s choice,” Fabrizio said. “We’ll see if the Tallahassee establishment smartens up after betting and losing badly in 2010 against [former two-term governor and current Sen.] Rick Scott and in 2018 against Ron DeSantis.”

With Florida, which was once a top general election battleground state, now firmly red, the slowly emerging gubernatorial battle may be determined by whom Trump, the GOP’s kingmaker in his adopted home state of Florida and across the country, may eventually back.

But not to be discounted is any possible endorsement by DeSantis in the race to succeed the governor.