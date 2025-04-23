Top Trump officials file charges against illegal immigrant after Fox News exposes early release plans

The Trump administration is filing federal charges after hearing that an illegal immigrant convicted of manslaughter is set to be released over six years early by the California state government.

Oscar Eduardo Ortega-Anguiano was driving drunk, high, and speeding at nearly 100mph on the 405 freeway in Orange County in November 2021, when he crashed into a car being driven by a young couple, 19-year-old’s Anya Varfolomeev and Nicholay Osokin, which killed them both as they burned alive. In spring 2022, he was convicted of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Fox News reported on Wednesday morning that Ortega-Anguiano will be released by California state government on July 19 after serving just 3.5 years of his 10-year sentence, and the families of the victims were informed of the early release on Easter Sunday.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CONVICTED OF KILLING TEENS IN HIGH-SPEED CRASH TO BE RELEASED EARLY: ‘IT’S DISGUSTING’

“My office has filed a felony immigration charge against this defendant. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted for 8 USC 1326. If the State of California will not seek the full measure of justice against this individual, the [DOJ] will,” Bill Essayli, United States Attorney for the Central District of California, tweeted.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also weighed in following the exclusive Fox News report.

“This is absolutely unconscionable. What about Justice for these teens? What about the rights of their parents? [The DOJ] will work with ICE to make sure this illegal alien receives full punishment for his crimes,” Bondi tweeted.

MARYLAND ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND MURDERED IN WOODS: OFFICIALS

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has put out a detainer for his arrest following his likely release by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. However, California’s sanctuary policies led to questions about whether the state will end up complying with the detainer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

CDCR does typically cooperate with ICE detainers, but border czar Tom Homan swiftly said federal authorities would step in after his release.

“I will work with [Homeland Security] Secretary Noem on this case, and I guarantee you, if they don’t honor the detainer, we’ll have ICE agents outside that facility to take custody of this individual and deport him,” Homan said Wednesday on “America’s Newsroom.”

ANGEL MOM OF RACHEL MORIN CONDEMNS DEMS’ TRIP TO SEE DEPORTED MIGRANT, MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS

According to a notice reviewed by Fox News, he is set to be released to Garden Grove, a suburb in Orange County just south of Los Angeles.

“For safety and security reasons, CDCR cannot provide information on an incarcerated person’s release date or location in advance of their release. Incarcerated persons may earn credits for participating in rehabilitative programming, which may move their parole dates to an earlier date,” the department stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The families of the teens killed said they’re writing to the state to keep him locked up.

“It’s disgusting. You have two young, unbelievable future, productive American citizens killed for nothing and that illegal immigrant who already has been deported twice is going to be released again? For what? If even he is deported, he will come back,” Anatoly Varfolomeev, the father of Anya, told Fox News in an interview.

“I hope he’s going to stay in prison. I hope that he’s gonna get old in prison and I hope he’s getting kicked out from our country in the end,” Pavel Osokin, Nicholay’s father, said.

“Three years for killing two kids! It’s confusing to me. Why you give them 10 if they’re gonna spend five, and then three? Give them three in the beginning, at least we know what to expect. It’s sort of spitting in my face,” he said.