Tributes to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter pour in on news of her death

As news of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s death continues to spread, many political leaders are turning to social media to honor her legacy.

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died with her family by her side at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday at the age of 96.

President Biden spoke about the former first lady while making a stop in Norfolk, Virginia on Sunday, though there appeared to be a little confusion from the Commander in Chief.

“Today she was put in hospice. I was on the phone with her family, and I was speaking to her grandson,” Biden said. ” You know, they are really an incredible family, because they brought so much grace to the office.”

FORMER FIRST LADY ROSALYNN CARTER DEAD AT 96

The president said he spoke with the family’s spokesperson and was told all the family, children and grandchildren were with Jimmy Carter.

In an official statement, Biden said Carter “walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way.”

“She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for every person; and a support of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities,” the president said.

Former President Donald Trump called Carter “a great humanitarian,” and like others, acknowledged the longevity of her 77-year-marriage to former President Carter.

“Over a life spanning nearly a century, Rosalynn Carter earned the admiration and gratitude of our entire nation,” Trump said. “From her days as a U.S. Navy spouse, to the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, to her tenure as First Lady of the United States, and her later work at the Carter Center and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, she leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and national service.”

PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER HOSPITALIZED FOR PROCEDURE TO REDUCE PRESSURE ON BRAIN AFTER RECENT FALLS

Former First Lady Michelle Obama remembered Carter as being someone who understood well that her role, which is “not even an official position,” has no handbook, comes with spoken and unspoken expectations that provide some structure, and is “largely shaped by the passions and aspirations of the person holding it.”

When the Obamas were in the White House, Michelle said, Carter would join her for lunch “every so often,” and offer words of advice and “always” a helping hand.

“She reminded me to make the role of First Lady my own, just like she did,” Obama said. “I’ll always remain grateful for her support and generosity. Today, Barack and I join the world in celebrating the remarkable legacy of a First Lady, philanthropist, and advocate who dedicated her life to lifting up others.”

Former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton paid tribute to Carter, calling her a compassionate and committed champion of human dignity.

“Throughout her long, remarkable life, she was an unwavering voice for the overlooked and underrepresented. Thanks to her mental health advocacy, more people live with better care and less stigma,” the former first family wrote. “Because of her early leadership on childhood immunization, millions of Americans have grown up healthier. And through her decades of work at the Carter Center and with Habitat for Humanity, she spread hope, health, and democracy across the globe.”

ROSALYNN CARTER DIAGNOSED WITH DEMENTIA AT 95: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE CONDITION IN THE ‘OLDEST OLD’

Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush said they were saddened by the passing of Carter.

“She was a woman of dignity and strength,” the statement read. “There was no greater advocate of President Carter, and their partnership set a wonderful example of loyalty and fidelity. She leaves behind an important legacy in her work to destigmatize mental health.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his family joined all Georgians and the nation in mourning Carter’s death.

JIMMY CARTER IS STILL ENJOYING ICE CREAM AND MEETING WITH FAMILY 3 MONTHS INTO HOSPICE CARE, GRANDSON SAYS

“A proud native Georgian, she had an indelible impact on our state and nation as a First Lady to both,” Kemp said. “Working alongside her husband, she championed mental health services and promoted the state she loved across the globe. Their marriage, spanning 77 years, stands as a testament to their enduring partnership. Like that marriage, her achievements will stand the test of time and continue to be celebrated by those who knew her best.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., offered his “deepest condolences” to Carter’s family in a statement Sunday, saying her lifetime of work and dedication for public service changed many lives.

“Among her many accomplishments, Rosalynn Carter will be remembered for her compassionate nature and her passion for women’s rights, human rights and mental health reform,” Ossoff said. “The state of Georgia and the United States are better places because of Rosalynn Carter.”

ROSALYNN CARTER CELEBRATES 96TH BIRTHDAY WITH HUSBAND JIMMY CARTER, PEANUT BUTTER ICE CREAM AND BUTTERFLIES

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden remembered Carter’s “unwavering commitment” to mental health care and the crucial role of caregivers in American life.

“Her passing is a moment of great sorrow, and I want you all to know that my thoughts and sympathies are with you and your family during this challenging time,” the current First Lady said. “In these moments of grief, may we find solace in the enduring grace and strength exemplified by First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Her legacy will serve as a source of inspiration, reminding us to strive for a more compassionate and understanding world.”

JIMMY CARTER HAD ONE OF THE ‘GREATEST SECOND ACTS’ IN AMERICAN HISTORY, CONSERVATIVE HISTORIAN SAYS

Former First Lady Melania Trump said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Carter left behind a meaningful legacy, not just as a First Lady, but as a wife and mother.

“We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country,” Trump said. “May she rest in peace.”

JIMMY CARTER, LONGEST LIVING US PRESIDENT, TURNS 99

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., all shared their condolences to the former First Lady on X, with Schumer saying, “America has lost a passionate humanitarian and champion for people all over the world.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also paying tribute to Carter was the Atlanta Braves, who said they are “deeply saddened by the passing of humanitarian and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.”