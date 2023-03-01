Troops discharged for refusal of COVID-19 vaccine now have a pathway to rejoin the military

Troops who were placed on leave for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to rejoin the military, according to new guidelines that suggest a reinstatement process similar to a break in service.

On Jan. 10 2023, the secretary of Defense removed the requirement that service members be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to join the armed forces, after over 8,000 soldiers reportedly lost their jobs over refusal of the vaccine.

Following the dismissal of the requirement, the U.S. Marines changed their guidelines to read that they will “no longer require Marines to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as a matter of service policy.”

The new guidelines also apply to promotion delays that resulted from refusal of the vaccine. “Officers whose promotions were delayed or withheld related to the COVID-19 vaccine will be notified by HQMC,” the guidelines read.

Though they continue to recommend the vaccine for all troops, the Air Force also released new guidance detailing the “removal of adverse actions, and the handling of religious accommodation requests for those service members who refused vaccination.”

The Pentagon issued a memo instructing all military services to “formally rescind any policies, directives, and guidance implementing those vaccination mandates as soon as possible, if they have not already done so.”

Republicans are introducing legislation to reinstate service members who were fired over refusal of the vaccine.

“There are two issues at play here: there are thousands of individuals who were unceremoniously booted from their posts at the same time that every branch of the military is facing recruitment challenges,” Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital in January. “This bill gives us a chance to right a wrong for those service members who chose to exercise their right to medical freedom, and to get qualified and trained troops back in uniform and protecting our country.”

The new guidelines come after the Energy Department concluded that the coronavirus likely spread after being leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Other U.S. agencies have stated that COVID-19 originated naturally and spread through a wet market miles away from the Wuhan lab.

