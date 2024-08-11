Trump accuses Harris of ‘stealing’ his no tax on tips promise after her campus rally in Las Vegas

Vice President Kamala Harris cloned former President Trump’s pledge to eliminate federal taxes on tips paid to workers in restaurants, bars, hotels and others in the service industry.

At a rally on the campus of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas on Saturday evening, Harris pledged to fight for “working families of Americans.”

“When I was attorney general of California, we worked together to crack down on wage theft,” she said. “When I was a United States senator, we fought together for paid family leave and medical leave.”

Harris, who received the endorsement of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, promised the droves of service and hospitality workers in Sin City to “eliminate taxes on tips.”

“And earlier this year, right here in Vegas, we celebrated your historic contract win. And it is my promise to everyone here when I am president, we will continue our fight for the working families of America,” Harris said. “Including to raise the minimum wage. And eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers.”

Trump was quick to respond on social media, putting Harris on blast for “stealing” his policy.

“Kamala Harris, whose “Honeymoon” period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

“The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea – She has no ideas, she can only steal from me,” he said. “Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY – It won’t happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Kamala’s policy introduction came after Trump pledged the same in June during a visit to Las Vegas.

“For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy, because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips. … It’s been a point of contention for years and years and years, and you do a great job of service, you take care of people and I think it’s going to be something that really is deserved,” Trump said at the time.

