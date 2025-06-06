Trump admin asks Supreme Court to lift injunction blocking dismantling of Education Department
The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling that is keeping it from restructuring the Department of Education.
“That injunction effectively appoints the district court to a Cabinet role and bars the Executive Branch from terminating anyone, even though respondents conceded that some other [reductions in force] would plainly be proper,” the SCOTUS filing reads.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.