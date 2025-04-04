Trump admin sets terms for Harvard to address antisemitism to avoid losing billions in taxpayer dollars

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration has set new preconditions for Harvard to combat antisemitism in exchange for access to federal funding.

In a letter addressed to Harvard President Dean Garber, senior administration officials claimed Harvard had “fundamentally failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence and harassment” in violation of the Civil Rights Act.

“U.S. taxpayers invest enormously in U.S. colleges and universities, including Harvard,” a letter signed by Josh Gruenbaum, Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service at the General Services Administration, Sean Keveney, acting general counsel at the Department of Health and Human Services and Thomas Wheeler, acting general counsel at the Department of Education.

“It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that all recipients are responsible stewards of taxpayer funds,” the memo, obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

The letter stipulated that Harvard must ban the use of masks that could conceal identities at protests and establish a clear “time, place and manner” policy for protests. Harvard must also eliminate all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, adopt “merit-based” admissions and hiring reform and end any admissions based on race or national origin.

The university must commit to “full cooperation” with the Department of Homeland Security and all other agencies in government, according to the letter.

It also said Harvard must review and make changes to programs and departments that “fuel antisemitic harassment,” cooperate with law enforcement. It must hold all recognized and unrecognized students accountable for violations of policy and ensure senior administration officials are responsible for disciplinary decisions.

The three federal agencies – HHS, GSA and ED – last week announced a review of some $8 billion in “multi-year grant commitments” as part of a probe launched by the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism.

The review also includes some $255 million in contracts.

“The message is clear: reform is not optional,” the task force told Fox News Digital when reached for comment.

“The era of elite impunity is over. With billions in taxpayer dollars at stake, Harvard must either confront its institutional failures—including its inability to protect students from anti-Semitic abuse—or risk losing funding.”

“Harvard received the letter from the federal task force this afternoon,” a university spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Garber said earlier this week that Harvard would engage with the task force “to ensure that they have a full account of the work we have done and the actions we will take going forward to combat antisemitism.”

“Much is at stake here. In longstanding partnership with the federal government, we have launched and nurtured pathbreaking research that has made countless people healthier and safer, more curious and more knowledgeable, improving their lives, their communities, and our world,” Garber said. “But we are not perfect. Antisemitism is a critical problem that we must and will continue to address.”

Weeks ago the Trump administration clawed back more than $400 million in funding from Columbia University, demanding changes to disciplinary policy and placing some programs under administrative control.

Columbia acquiesced to many of the trio of agencies’ demands – prompting backlash from liberal critics – and the university replaced its interim president Katrina Armstrong.

The university’s board of trustees denied caving to the administration, calling the new changes “Columbia-driven decisions made in accordance with our values and our mission.”

“Where this work aligns with recommendations of others, we believe constructive dialogue makes sense,” the trustees wrote.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has targeted international students who study at U.S. universities and participate in Gaza protests that they say veer into pro-Hamas territory.

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 30 to combat the explosion of anti-Semitism on our campuses and streets” since October 7, 2023, and since then the State Department has revoked some 300 visas, many of them held by college students.

“If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us the reason you are coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus – we’re not going to give you a visa,” Rubio said before adding, “Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa.”

Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Hopi E. Hoekstra said this week that the department was working on a contingency plan in case of federal funding cuts.

“I know this news is extraordinarily disconcerting and that it’s hard to process,” Hoekstra said, according to the Harvard Crimson. “There is some important work that we, and only we, can do right now: maintain the continuity of our teaching and research mission.”

Harvard and Columbia were among 10 universities the task force said it is reviewing. Harvard already instituted a hiring freeze in response to the review, given the uncertain funding environment.