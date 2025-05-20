Trump administration secures release of US veteran held in Venezuela, family says

The family of a U.S. Air Force veteran who was wrongfully detained in Venezuela since November 2024, on Tuesday, said he was released.

Joseph St. Clair, a four-tour Afghanistan War veteran from Hansville, Washington, first went missing in November while getting PTSD treatment in Colombia.

“This news came suddenly, and we are still processing it—but we are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude,” said Scott and Patti St. Clair, Joseph’s parents.

The family also thanked President Donald Trump, as well as his administration, for securing St. Clair’s release.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.