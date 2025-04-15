Trump admin’s DOT announces deal for high-tech border checkpoint in crucial California sector

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration’s Department of Transportation is set to announce on Tuesday a $150 million federal grant to construct a new road and Port of Entry near the existing Otay Mesa facility in the San Diego-Baja, California region.

“These investments will enhance border security by providing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with state-of-the-art inspection facilities,” the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a release provided to Fox News Digital.

“The new agreement also removed previous Green New Deal requirements, including a zero-emission vehicle charging provision, which was a waste of taxpayer funds and irrelevant to CBP’s national security mission.”

The new project will aim to build a “21st century border crossing” just east of the existing Otay Mesa facility, with the new facility featuring intelligent technologies to collect tolls, facilitate trade and increase inspection efficiency, the release notes.

In addition to being a more secure checkpoint, the new facility is also projected to reduce traffic congestion and lead to economic benefits throughout Southern California, moving freight from thousands of trucks that will pass through the facility to warehouses and distribution centers throughout the region.

The release notes that the Trump administration has inherited over 3,000 grants promoted during the previous administration that were never filled, leading to an “unprecedented backlog of unobligated grants delayed critical investments in communities across the country.”

“Thanks to the prior administration’s lack of focus, this critical project sat in limbo for two years. No more. We moved to finalize this deal so we can help protect our Southern border and crack down on drug trafficking while preventing tax dollars subsidizing pointless Green New Deal priorities,” Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy told Fox News Digital. “This department will continue to clear the previous administration’s unprecedented grant backlog and deliver results.”