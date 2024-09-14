Trump adviser Alina Habba hits campaign trail to attract Arab American support in swing state Michigan

Former President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Alina Habba, has hit the campaign trail to attract Arab support in the key swing state of Michigan.

Habba, who also is an attorney on Trump’s legal team, is a first generation American. Both of Habba’s parents are from Iraq.

Habba has been crisscrossing Michigan since Thursday, participating in nearly a dozen events and engaging in meetings in Arab American communities — including with Indian Americans and Chaldean Americans.

“As someone who understands how tight-knit and faith-driven these communities are, I’m incredibly proud to be here with the Arab American communities in Michigan,” Habba told Fox News Digital. “Many of us have roots in countries where we left behind persecution for the freedom that we now cherish.”

Habba told Fox News Digital it is “vital that we speak up to protect that freedom here in the United States.”

“We cannot allow our country to go down the same dangerous path,” Habba added. “Donald Trump is the only option to ensure our values and way of life are safeguarded.”

Metro Detroit has the world’s largest population of Iraqis outside of Iraq, with an estimated 187,000 people.

On Friday, Habba toured the Chaldean Foundation and the community. Habba also spoke to children at a school in the community and spoke to local leaders.

“The Chaldean community is driven by its faith and close-knit family ties,” Habba told Fox News Digital, adding that Trump’s policies are attractive to them, and “resonating with independents, moderates, and traditional Republicans, especially here in battleground states like Michigan.”

Also on Friday, Habba is participating in a “Trump 47 Agenda Policy Tour” event with Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Tim Walberg, Tudor Dixon and others in Farmington Hills.

“The Trump 47 Policy Tour is working, and we’re seeing results in key areas like Oakland County,” Habba said. “The Chaldean community, with its 10 Catholic churches in Metro-Detroit, is a strong, faith-based force, and we stand united behind President Trump.”

According to the latest Fox News Power Rankings, key swing states like North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada are listed as “toss-ups.”

Michigan, though, is listed as “lean Democrat.”