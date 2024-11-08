Trump ally floated as possible AG has harsh warning for Letitia James: ‘We will put your fat a– in prison’

Mike Davis, a staunch ally of President-elect Donald Trump, had some harsh words for New York Attorney General Letitia James during an appearance on “The Benny Show” podcast on Thursday.

“Let me just say this to Big Tish James, the New York Attorney General … I dare you to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term,” the founder of the Article III Project said. “Because listen here sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time. And we will put your fat a– in prison for conspiracy against rights and I promise you that.”

Davis warned James to “think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s constitutional rights.”

“It’s not going to happen again,” Davis said.

James ordered Trump to pay a $454 million bond payment earlier this year as part of a civil fraud case brought against the former commander-in-chief. The New York AG accused Trump of overinflating the value of his assets to get better loans.

Trump later appealed the ruling. His attorneys called New York Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling “draconian, unlawful, and unconstitutional.”

After Trump’s electoral victory on Tuesday, James and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to fight back against any potential “revenge or retribution” that may be coming their way now that President-elect Trump will be returning to the White House.

In his interview with Johnson, Davis also took shots at Fulton County Attorney General Fani Willis, who brought charges against Trump for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“[Fani Willis] is going to get disqualified from this case. This case will go to another district attorney in Georgia and no one in their right mind would bring this case again because it is not a crime to object to a presidential election,” Davis said.

Willis, a Democrat, won her bid for re-election on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Courtney Kramer.

Willis made headlines just a month into her tenure, announcing in February 2021 that she was investigating whether Trump and others broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow loss in the state to Biden.

The case is largely on hold while Trump and other defendants appeal a judge’s ruling allowing Willis to continue prosecuting the case.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the offices of James and Willis seeking a response to Davis’ comments.

A former Supreme Court clerk and Senate aide, Davis has been suggested as a possible candidate for White House Counsel in the forthcoming Trump administration.

Davis has dismissed these rumors, writing on X: “No, thank you. I want to serve as Viceroy.”