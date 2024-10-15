Trump ally Tim Scott mulls bid for top role at Senate campaign arm

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is considering running for the top role at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for the next election cycle.

A spokesperson for Scott confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement that the senator is looking into running for the position.

“The Senator is grateful for the encouragement he has received from colleagues to run for chair of the NRSC,” said Scott spokesperson Nathan Brand. “He is working tirelessly to send Donald Trump back to the White House and take the U.S. Senate, then looks forward to growing the Republican majority in 2026.”

‘DON’T EVEN KNOW WHO HE IS’: WISCONSINITES TALK HARRIS’ MIDWESTERN RUNNING MATE, TIM WALZ

Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are up for re-election in 2026.

With North Carolina’s recent polling and electoral moves toward Democrats, Tillis’ seat could become more expensive to defend for Republicans.

LEAD COUNSEL HITS NEW DEM EFFORT TO ‘DELEGITIMIZE’ SUPREME COURT AMID SENATOR’S REPORT ON KAVANAUGH PROBE

As for Cornyn, he could face primary challenges from other Republicans who have criticized him. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hinted at potentially running against the senator in a social media post earlier this year.

Collins notably survived her last re-election race, pulling off a shock split-ticket victory despite running alongside Trump. Her seat will likely be seen as a top pickup opportunity for Democrats.

ALSOBROOKS BACKS COURT-PACKING AS HOGAN FIGHTS GOP, MCCONNELL, TRUMP ASSOCIATIONS

There are also potential opportunities for Republicans to challenge Democrats in 2026, with Sens. Jon Ossof, D-Ga., and Gary Peters, D-Mich.

Scott is currently traveling to swing states ahead of the November election and campaigning to ensure Republicans regain the Senate majority in 2025. He has traveled to both Nevada and Wisconsin and is headed soon to Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

FOR WISCONSIN DEMS, A 2024 WIN IN THE BATTLEGROUND STATE IS YEARS IN THE MAKING

A super PAC aligned with the South Carolina Republican is additionally spending seven figures in battleground states in order to further help the GOP. Scott has helped raise six figures for the 2024 Senate campaigns, according to his team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Republicans retake the majority in the Senate, Scott would notably be poised to become chairman of the Banking Committee.

His team noted Scott is one of the best party fundraisers today, with both major dollar contributions and small dollar donations.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.