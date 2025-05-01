Trump announces Mike Waltz as UN ambassador pick

President Donald Trump tapped former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz for his administration’s ambassador to the United Nations after New York Rep. Elise Stefanik withdrew her nomination so she could hold onto her House seat amid concerns over the GOP’s slim majority in the lower chamber.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump posted to Truth Social Thursday.

“From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The announcement comes after news broke on Thursday morning that Waltz was no longer serving as the administration’s national security advisor.

A handful of names had been floated for the role after Stefanik withdrew her nomination in March, including former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman, former deputy special envoy to monitor and combat anti-semitism at the State Department under the first Trump administration, Ellie Cohanim and special presidential envoy Richard Grenell. Grenell said he was a “hard no” on serving in the U.N. ambassador role ahead of Trump’s announcement.

Trump announced Stefanik as his original choice for the role back in November 2024, just days after his successful election against former Vice President Kamala Harris. The New York congresswoman, however, pulled her nomination last month as concerns mounted in Trump’s orbit that the GOP’s slim majority in the House would grow smaller in her absence.

Concerns grew ahead of two special House elections in Florida on April 2, which ultimately saw both Republican victorious, but with significantly slimmer margins than their GOP predecessors in their previous elections.

Stefank told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in March that she bowed out of the confirmation process to serve as U.N. ambassador due to both the GOP’s margin in the House, combined with the need for her to help combat Democratic “corruption” in her home state of New York.

“It was a combination of the New York corruption that we’re seeing under Kathy Hochul, special elections and the House margin,” Stefanik said on “Hannity.” “I’ve been in the House. It’s tough to count these votes every day. And we are going to continue to defy the political prognosticators and deliver, deliver victory on behalf of President Trump and, importantly, the voters across this country.”

“The president knows that. He and I had multiple conversations today, and we are committed to delivering results on behalf of the American people. And as always, I’m committed to delivering results on behalf of my constituents,” she added.

Trump announced on Truth Social that Stefanik withdrew her nomination to “remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength.”

“With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat. The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations,” he added.

Under Trump’s first administration, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former diplomat Kelly Craft served as U.N. ambassadors.

Upon taking office, the 47th president made cuts to the U.S.’ involvement with programs under U.N.’s umbrella, including ending the U.S.’ engagement with the U.N. Human Rights Council and banning funding for the U.N. relief agency for Gaza.

“I’ve always felt that the U.N. has tremendous potential,” Trump said in February while signing the executive order that made cuts to U.S. involvement with U.N. groups. “It’s not being well-run.”

“A lot of these conflicts that we’re working on should be settled, or at least we should have some help in settling them. But we never seem to get help. That should be the primary purpose of the U.N.,” Trump continued.

Fox News Digital’s Julia Johnson and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.