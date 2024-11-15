Trump announces North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as Department of Interior

President-elect Trump teased a “big” announcement, sharing that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will lead the Department of the Interior.

“He’s going to be announced tomorrow…I look forward to doing the formal announcement, although this is a pretty big announcement right now, actually,” Trump said during his speech at the Americans For Prosperity Gala at Mar-A-Lago on Thursday. “He’s going to head the Department of Interior, and he’s going to be fantastic.”

“We’re going to reduce regulation waste, fraud and inefficiency,” Trump said. “We’re going to clean out the corrupt, broken and failing bureaucracies. And we’re going to stop child sexual mutilation. We’re going to stop it because it’s time.”