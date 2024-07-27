Trump announces plan to hold rally in Pennsylvania town of failed assassination attempt

Former President Trump said he plans to hold a campaign rally in the same Pennsylvania town where he was shot earlier this month in a failed assassination attempt.

Trump was shot on the ear in Butler while speaking to supporters during a July 13 campaign event. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by a U.S. Secret Service sniper moments after opening fire.

“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO,” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. “WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS.”

The shooting shocked rallygoers as bullets flew while Trump was speaking about President Biden‘s immigration record. The shooter got off eight shots with an AR-style rifle in just a few seconds before he was shot and killed.

Crooks opened fire from the roof of a nearby building near the event. One spectator was killed and two others were critically injured.

The shooting highlighted security lapses and prompted a slew of criticism of the Secret Service and its leadership over how Crooks was able to get so close to Trump. Kimberly Cheatle resigned as director of the agency this week amid calls from lawmakers for her to step down.

“The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders. On July 13th, we failed,” she told lawmakers on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee this week.

Cheatle said she apologized to Trump during a phone call with the presumptive Republican nominee.

The Secret Service has encouraged the Trump campaign to not to hold large outdoor rallies in certain situations following the failed assassination attempt.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.