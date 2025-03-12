Trump-backed bill to avert government shutdown passes House despite mutiny threats

House Republicans passed a federal funding bill backed by President Donald Trump largely on their own Tuesday.

It also marked one of the rare occasions in recent memory that a majority of House Democrats voted against a bill that would prevent a government shutdown.

The bill passed largely along partisan lines in a 217 to 213 vote. Just one Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted against the bill. One lone Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, joined the rest of the GOP in advancing it.

Republicans erupted into cheers on the House floor when the bill passed, and now the House will be out of session until March 24.

The measure, a short-term extension of fiscal year (FY) 2024 funding known as a continuing resolution (CR), will now head to the Senate. It must pass there and get to Trump’s desk before the end of Friday, March 14, to avert a partial shutdown.

In a major victory for Trump and House GOP leaders, however, several House Republicans who professed to never have voted for a CR supported the current bill.

Among them was Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., who fully credited Trump with his decision to “barely” support the bill.

“The ‘barely’ is Donald Trump,” Burlison said. “He is the difference maker. I would never support this language, but I do trust Donald Trump.”

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., was in a similar boat. He told reporters, “I’ll be the first guy to tell you I don’t like CRs. I’ve never voted for one.”

“But the Democrats aren’t going to help us. And the Democrats are just going to put any shutdown on the president, which obviously isn’t good for for the party,” Steube said. “So I think it’s important that we give the party, the president and the conference time to come up with a good budget.”

And despite passing the House, the legislation could still see an uphill climb in the Senate. At least one Republican there, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has already rejected the bill.

Republicans will likely need the help of as many as eight Democrats to meet the upper chamber’s 60-vote threshold.

The bill includes an additional $8 billion in defense dollars in an apparent bid to ease national security hawks’ concerns, while non-defense spending that Congress annually appropriates would decrease by about $13 billion.

There’s also an added $6 billion for healthcare for veterans.

The White House has requested additional spending in areas that were not present in the last government funding extension, known as “anomalies.”

Among the anomalies are some added funding for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) federal benefits program, and nearly $1 billion to aid with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations.

Rank-and-file Republicans like Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, cheered the bill’s passage. He told Fox News Digital, “My vote for this clean, fiscally conservative continuing resolution ensures that we pay our troops and fully fund our border patrol agents while continuing our work to extend the Trump Tax Cuts” in addition to a host of other Trump priorities.