Trump-backed bills targeting activist judges, noncitizen voting head for House-wide votes

Two key bills backed by President Donald Trump are expected to get a vote this week as Republican lawmakers continue their first 100-day sprint of trying to enact the White House’s agenda.

The No Rogue Rulings Act (NORRA Act) by Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., would limit district court judges’ ability to issue orders blocking Trump policies nationwide. Additionally, the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, is aimed at requiring proof of citizenship in the voting registration process.

It signifies Trump’s continued dominance over congressional Republicans’ agenda, at a time when Democrats are struggling to coalesce around a singular message or leader.

MIGRANT INFLUENCER MOCKS US TAXPAYERS WHO ‘WORK LIKE SLAVES’ WHILE WAVING CASH IN LATEST VIDEOS

The former legislation is a response to Trump’s ongoing standoff with judges paralyzing his agenda, while the latter is a bill that the president and his allies have long pushed for.

The bills advanced through the House Rules Committee on Tuesday in an expected party-line vote.

An original plan to have the bills voted through the panel on Monday night was upended after House GOP leaders attempted to insert language into the joint “rule” that would have killed an unrelated bid by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., to install remote voting for new parents in the House.

It led to a brief hold-up on Tuesday morning before the language blocking Luna was ultimately included in the measure.

The Rules Committee acts as the final gatekeeper to legislation before it’s considered House-wide. The next step will be a procedural “rule” vote expected on Tuesday afternoon. If passed, that will set up lawmakers to debate both bills before voting sometime this week.

Issa’s bill is coming for a House-wide vote on Wednesday afternoon as Trump is pushing his congressional allies to fight back against what Republicans view as “activist judges” trying to block their agenda.

Two people familiar with discussions said earlier this month that Capitol Hill aides were told Trump “likes” the bill. Meanwhile, Roy’s bill has been pushed by both Trump and various conservative groups since before the 2024 election.

Democrats have argued that if passed, it would disenfranchise women by making it harder for married women who have changed their last names to vote. Republicans say it is a necessary crackdown to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in federal elections, which is already against the law.

The SAVE Act passed the House with five Democrats voting in favor of the bill in July last year, but was never taken up by the Senate, then controlled by now-Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

PROPOSED BILL IN CONGRESS TO COMBAT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SQUATTING WOULD MAKE PRACTICE A DEPORTABLE OFFENSE

House GOP leaders called on lawmakers on both sides to support this bill this week, however. It’s expected to come for a House-wide vote on Thursday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“American citizens — and only American citizens — should decide American elections,” House GOP leaders said in a joint statement.

“This legislation cements into law President Trump’s executive action to secure our voter registration process and protect the voices of American voters. We urge all our colleagues in the House to join us in doing what the overwhelming majority of people in this country rightfully demand and deserve.”